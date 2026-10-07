Bengals Position Group Called out After ‘Embarrassing’ Loss

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a frustrating loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Afternoon. Cincy had a lot of missed opportunities during the game and they have been called out for it.

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh sees a major issue with the left side of the Cincy’s offensive line.

“To beat the Bengals, it seems as if you attack the left side of the offensive line,” Houshmandzadeh said. “The left side of the offensive line, bro, we gotta be better, man. Like, we gotta be better. We can’t just be letting [guys] come and smack Joe.”

Though Cincy’s offensive line has been better than years past so far this year, there’s still room for improvement.

Injuries to Cincy

One could argue that the Cincinnati Bengals injuries during the game also contributed to the loss.

Star wideout Ja’Marr Chase went out due to a concussion early in the first half. Tee Higgins also suffered an injury late in the game after he had a huge game.

“Ja’Marr Chase missed the second half because of a concussion, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in his postgame news conference,” Ben Baby wrote in an ESPN article. “Then on the Bengals’ final drive of the game, Tee Higgins suffered an adductor injury after a catch during the game’s final minutes.”

Even with the injuries, the Bengals were one yard shy of possibly scoring a go-ahead touchdown after Chase Brown was stopped from getting a first down in Jags territory.

“Chase, a two-time All-Pro selection, had three catches for 27 yards before he left the game in the second quarter,” Baby wrote. “Following a catch, Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones dragged Chase down by his facemask, which drew a penalty. On his way to the turf at Paycor Stadium, Chase also took another hit. He lay flat on his back for several seconds before leaving the field and later going into the locker room.”

Joe Burrow Needs To Play Better

Let’s call it for what it is. Joe Burrow cannot afford to turn the ball over at crucial times during the game throwing 2 interceptions during the game.

The Bengals also needs to find a balance offensively. Burrow threw the ball 54 times against the Jags, becoming one-dimensional.

“With both (Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins) hurt Sunday, the Bengals were down four of the receivers who started the season on the 53-player roster,” Baby wrote. “Andrei Iosivas, who was sporting a cast on the sideline, is on injured reserve after surgery to repair an injured thumb. Colbie Young suffered a knee injury in last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his return timetable is unknown.”

Cincy has a perfect chance to figure everything out offensively as they prepare to travel to Miami to take on the 0-4 Dolphins.