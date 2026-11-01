Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s Turnovers Raises Concerns Despite Win vs Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals were able to pull off a win against the struggling Tennessee Titans on Sunday Afternoon.

Cincy’s defense should be the story of the game considering how many yards they gave up. Nonetheless, the attention has to go to Joe Burrow for now.

Burrow, though he threw for 435 yards, threw 3 interceptions which kept the Titans in the game.

“On Nov. 1, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (38-for-48 passing, 462 yards) tossed five touchdown passes,” a USA Today article. “He also rushed for the game-winning touchdown in overtime. From there, the Bengals’ defense closed out the game, making a stop on a 4th-and-3 incompletion with the Titans on their own 35-yard line. Along the way, the Bengals had to overcome miscues by Burrow, who threw three interceptions in a game for the first time since Week 1 of the 2022 season. Against Tennessee, all three of the interceptions were made by Amani Hooker.”

Higgins and Chase Go Off

Burrow was able to overcome the turnovers due to the two-headed monster at wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals. It was another day at the office for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Both receivers went for 100 yards receiving.

“Ja’Marr Chase and Higgins each had 100-yard receiving games for the fourth time since 2021. Higgins had 10 receptions for 155 yards and two TDs and Chase added 11 catches for 141 yards and a score,” an ESPN article says.

“Burrow also threw TD passes to Mike Gesicki and Jack Endries. Gesicki’s 25-yard catch in the fourth quarter extended his streak to five games with a touchdown.”

Cincy’s Defense Struggled

Though Cincy’s offense got rolling in the second half for the second straight week, Cincy’s defense struggled to stop Titans quarterback Cam Ward. Ward threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

“Ward was 26 of 40 for 340 yards and two touchdowns,” the ESPN article says. “He put the Titans back on top with a 15-yard TD pass to Wan’Dale Robinson with 3:42 remaining. Gunnar Helm then caught Ward’s pass for the 2-point conversion to give Tennessee a 36-29 advantage. (Tony) Pollard rushed for 117 yards and two TDs, giving him five in the last two games.”

The Titans also ran for 158 yards on the ground. Cincy must do a better job defensively if they want to be contenders in the AFC.