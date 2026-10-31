Pro Bowl Running Back Joe Mixon Breaks Silence After Failed Comeback Attempt

Former Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans Pro Bowler Joe Mixon has offered his first public comments since his short-lived comeback attempt with the Seattle Seahawks, which fell through before truly beginning.

“It’s all in God hands, never lose faith. [hands together/praying emoji],” Mixon posted on X on October 30.

Mixon shared a video teasing his new athletic sock line, but also teasing his comeback.

The Seahawks bit, bringing him in for a visit and eleven making plans to sign the former 48th overall pick of the 2017 draft. However, the Seahawks had a change of heart after getting Mixon in for a look.

“As it turns out, the Seahawks decided not to sign veteran running back Joe Mixon to their practice squad after he underwent a physical for the team, per league source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in a post on Threads on October 6, adding that “Mixon will remain a free agent.”

Ex-Bengals, Texans RB Joe Mixon’s Football Future in Jeopardy

Mixon’s foot injury has remained shrouded in mystery. He was spotted in a walking boot last offseason and is believed to have undergone a surgical procedure.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald did not provide any more clarity about the decision.

“Just didn’t work out. Didn’t work out,” Macdonald told reporters on October 7. “Probably the most we should say about it with respect to the process. But those things happen, and it’s just part of the process.”

Mixon, 30, has rushed for 7,428 yards and 60 touchdowns on 1,816 carries. He has another 2,448 yards and 14 TDs on 319 receptions.

As it stands, his football future appears grim.

“I don’t think this is some sort of mystery some are making it out to be,” Alexander posted on X on October 6, “He did NOT shoot himself. He has a rare medical condition he’s choosing to make private. He worked w/ doctors to help heal his foot.

“The only surprise for me, is that it was never leaked to a national insider, which was likely per the request of his agent and Mixon.”

Alexander called the Texans the “NFL’s most tight-lipped team” and said they “happily obliged.”

Texans general manager Nick Caserio downplayed the idea of the injury being the result of Mixon acting irresponsibly. Head coach DeMeco Ryans opted to respect Mixon’s privacy during the ordeal.

“It’s also possible those national reporters probably saw no benefit to leaking it,” Alexander said, highlighting how much uncertainty still remains around the situation.

At one point, Mixon pushed back on the idea that he would miss the season.

NFL Insider Right About Joe Mixon

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the expectation that Mixon would miss the season on X in November 2025 “as he deals with a foot injury from the offseason,” adding that he “likely remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list through the season.”

To that, Mixon said, “Now, I get everyone’s looking for splash news & clickbait… but I’m just curious, Ian how do you know more about me than me? [confused face emoji].”

As it turned out, though, Rapoport was right.

Mixon did not play at all in 2025. Caserio noted a pattern of progress and setbacks that essentially left them stuck in neutral. In the end, the Texans moved on from Mixon. The Seahawks decided the former Bengals star is still not healthy enough to contribute.