Insider Tells Blunt Truth About Joe Mixon Amid ‘Rare Medical Condition’

The story of Joe Mixon took another dramatic turn on Tuesday, with the Seattle Seahawks deciding against signing the former Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans star. But the situation is deeper than a team merely passing on a veteran player.

Speculation about why the Seahawks passed on Mixon has strayed from reports. It is back to being more about the cause of the foot injury that wiped out his 2025 season.

But the reality for Mixon is the same regardless.

“Joe Mixon, the free agent running back–one of the biggest-name free agent running backs–visited yesterday, and the Seahawks did not pass him on the physical. There was reports that they were going to sign him. Due to a degenerative foot issue that may never allow Joe Mixon to play again, the Seahawks elected not to sign him,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on “The Insiders” on October 6.

“This is not a surprise; this is something the Houston Texans have known. This is why he did not play his final year in Houston. And I would say, whether or not he plays again, ever, is certainly up for debate.”

The Texans opted to remain mum on the issue, as has Mixon. That was before and after parting ways with the two-time Pro Bowler this offseason.

“Joe Mixon is out of the witness protection program!” Houston sportswriter John McClain posted on X on October 5 amid the Seahawks’ interest in Mixon. “In all my decades of covering the NFL, I’ve never seen a stranger injury case. Texans refused to talk about it. Mixon was never available. I’ve never seen a team or a player go to such lengths to refuse to disclose an injury.”

Mixon battled foot and ankle injuries with the Bengals.

However, the situation with the Texans took on a different air amid the (mostly) radio silence from both sides.

Texans Insider Pushes Back on Joe Mixon ‘Mystery’

Texans insider Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle also pointed to Mixon’s issue being medical and not something related to other speculation.

“I don’t think this is some sort of mystery some are making it out to be,” Alexander posted on X in reaction to the unfortunate news, adding, “He did NOT shoot himself. He has a rare medical condition he’s choosing to make private. He worked w/ doctors to help heal his foot.

“Now, 2 teams don’t have confidence that his foot is healthy enough.”

That is in line with what Texans general manager Nick Caserio–who acquired Mixon in a trade with the Bengals during the 2024 offseason–said while also noting a potential surgery.

Failed surgery has been one of the more prominent theories, right along with Mixon possibly shooting himself in the foot. Mixon previously told some of his former Bengals teammates that his career was over, per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson in July.

He also recently launched an athletic apparel brand called “OneSock.”

If nothing else, Mixon’s attempt to resurrect his career allowed him to generate some more buzz for his off-field ventures.

In a noteworthy aside, both of Mixon’s former teams and his failed third squad are facing varying difficulties with their rushing attack. A dual-threat like Mixon would be ideal, but availability remains the best ability.