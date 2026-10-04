Pro Bowl RB Joe Mixon Gets Good News After Announcement

Two time Pro Bowler and former Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon’s attempt was successful.

Mixon announced during a promotional video for his new athletic apparel brand, OneSock–which specializes in high-performance socks–that he was “back” following a lost season in 2025 due to injuries.

At least one other team took note.

“Wow, Jay Glazer just said Joe Mixon is going to visit with the Seahawks this week. [eyes emoji],” ESPN 97.5’s Jeremy Branham posted on X on October 4.

That led to some commentary (and jokes) about what version of Mixon teams would be getting, coming off that injury-erased campaign at 30 years old, including comparisons to NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal on the Boston Celtics in what was his final season in 2010-2011.

However, Branham was among the Texans fans who are in favor of Mixon returning.

“Mixon in SEA would be fun. But I want him in HOU,” Sporting News’ Dylan Delgatto posted on X in reaction to the news.

Seahawks Nerd posted, “Joe Mixon had 1300 yards and 12 touchdowns in 14 games in 2024. The question is not a matter of age but rather the health of his foot which never fully recovered during the 2025 season,” noting Mixon’s video and adding a shrugging person emoji.

Ex-Bengals, Texans RB Joe Mixon Looking to Restart NFL Career

Mixon has 7,428 yards and 60 touchdowns on 1,816 carries in his career. He has another 2,448 yards and 14 TDs on 319 receptions, underscoring how much of a dual-threat he has been in his career so far.

Mixon is notably the Bengals’ third all-time leading rusher, with 6,412 yards gained during his seven seasons with the organization. He drops just one spot into fourth place in rushing yards per game.

Mixon’s one season on the field was enough to crack the top 15 in career rushing leaders.

He is 13th on that list, third in team history in rush yards per game, and his single-season mark is the organization’s 10th-best since its inception.