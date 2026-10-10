NFL Confirms Bad News With Punishment for Cincinnati Bengals Players

The NFL has indeed levied costly fines against two Cincinnati Bengals players, Boye Mafe and Myles Murphy, over their actions in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Officials flagged both players for fineable offenses–facemasks–during the contest.

Murphy’ infraction occurred first, coming in the second quarter on a second-and-1 rushing attempt by Jaguars back Bayshul Tuten from the Bengals 9-yard line. The Jaguars were awarded half the distance to the goal and a fresh set of downs as a result.

In the aftermath, Murphy received an $11,941 fine for his actions. He can appeal the fine in hopes of getting it reduced or eliminated.

Mafe’s amount was the same for an infraction that took place in the fourth quarter.

On another rushing attempt from Tuten on first-and-10 from the Jagurs 35-yad line, Mafe attempted to make the stop, but only got the RB’s face mask. Linebacker Demetrius Knight successfully brought Tuten down after a 3-yard gain.

Mafe and Murphy were the only Bengals players the NFL fined over actions committed during this game, but the Jaguars did not emerge unscathed.

Jaguars Players Join Bengals’ Boye Mafe, Myles Murphy on NFL Fine List

In addition to Mafe and Murphy from the Bengals, the NFL came down on a pair of Jaguars players as expected: Jarrian Jones and Travon Walker.

The NFL fined Jones $8,210 for a facemask call. It happened during the second quarter on a scond-and-21 play from the Jaguars 33-yard line. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow connected with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a 4-yard gain. Jones made the stop but drew the penalty.

That gifted the Bengals a free 15 yards and a fresh set of downs.

However, Chase was injured during the play, suffering a concussion. He is questionable for Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

The NFL docked Walker $11,941 for “taunting” during the fourth quarter. That is a standard amount for a first-time offense of that kind, per the NFL. Meanwhile, one of Walker’s defensive linemates avoided further ire from the NFL.

Arik Armstead was flagged for roughing the passer on Burrow in the third quarter.

That could have drawn a fine as high as $17,911 for a first offense, but instead went overlook in the aftermath of the game.