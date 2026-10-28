Packers Superstar Micah Parsons Makes Stunning Bengals Prediction

The Cincinnati Bengals are turning heads across the NFL after a dominant second-half performance against the Baltimore Ravens.

And one of the league’s biggest defensive stars believes Cincinnati could be headed for something special.

Green Bay Packers superstar Micah Parsons recently made a bold prediction about the Bengals’ postseason outlook, picking Joe Burrow and company to finish with the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

That would give Cincinnati home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs and a first-round bye.

It’s a bold prediction as the Bengals have missed the playoffs each of the past three seasons. There are also a few AFC teams ahead of them in the standings currently, including two in their own division.

Still, Parsons recognizes the talent the Bengals possess, not just offensively but defensively as well. He believes that they are a team to watch in the AFC.

Micah Parsons Makes Stunning Bengals Prediction

Speaking on his Bleacher Report podcast, “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” the Packers star was asked which team he expects to claim the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

“I’m gonna say Bengals,” Parsons responded.

Parsons explained that he’s impressed with the balance Cincinnati has demonstrated this season, particularly the production of wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The Packers pass rusher singled out Higgins, arguing that the receiver’s strong performances have made Cincinnati’s offense more difficult to defend.

Parsons pointed out that defenses cannot simply concentrate their attention on Chase when Higgins is capable of producing explosive games of his own.

The former Dallas Cowboys star also praised an aspect of the Bengals that has drawn less national attention: their defense.

“It’s not the same Bengals,” Parsons said.

As one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Parsons knows a thing or two about good defense.

For the Bengals, the talk all offseason was about improving the defense to a passable level. Bringing in Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, and others was supposed to raise the level of play enough to support Joe Burrow and the offense.

Through seven weeks, that plan has worked well. The Bengals defense is tied for first in the NFL in sacks, even though they’ve played just six games. They also rank eighth in points allowed per game.

For Parsons, the combination of defensive improvement and Cincinnati’s established offensive firepower appears to make the Bengals a legitimate contender for the AFC’s top seed.

Can Joe Burrow and Bengals Earn AFC’s No. 1 Seed?

Parsons’ prediction might sound ambitious, but the Bengals have provided plenty of reasons for optimism through their first six games.

Burrow is playing some of the best football of his career, while Higgins and Chase remain one of the most dangerous receiving combinations in the NFL.

Against Baltimore, Burrow completed 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns.

All four touchdown passes came after halftime, when the Bengals scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions.

Higgins finished with six catches for 148 yards and a touchdown, while Chase added five receptions for 62 yards and a score.

That kind of offensive explosion demonstrates why Cincinnati is capable of competing against almost anyone when its star players find their rhythm.

However, there are legitimate questions about whether the Bengals can maintain that level of play consistently.

Cincinnati managed only 59 yards of offense in the first half against Baltimore before completely reversing its fortunes.

The contrast was so dramatic that Chase’s postgame remarks raised questions about the Bengals’ play-calling.

Earning the No. 1 seed will require more than occasional explosive performances.

However, the Bengals’ schedule softens considerably. According to Athlon Sports, the Bengals have the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL.

This soft schedule gives the 4-2 Bengals a chance to do something that they haven’t done since 1988: earn the AFC’s one seed.

Through seven weeks, Micah Parsons is a believer.