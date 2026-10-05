Bengals Veteran Admits Costly Mistake After Learning Play on Sideline

The Cincinnati Bengals came up short on Sunday with another heartbreaking defeat, going down 22-17 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals had their opportunities to win this game and, to his credit, veteran tight end Mike Gesicki was willing to take responsibility for a costly mistake on the team’s final drive.

The Bengals offense got the ball back down 5 with 1:56 left in the game. Despite being down their top two receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Joe Burrow quickly moved the team into Jacksonville territory.

One of the best chances to take the lead was on a second-down play from the Jaguars ‘ 21-yard line. Gesicki got behind the defense and looked to be wide open. There seemed to be some miscommunication, however, as Burrow threw the pass inside and Gesicki continued up the seam. Ultimately, the ball hit the turf, and the Bengals would fail to convert on fourth down two plays later, ending the game.

Gesicki explained that he was filling in on that route for Higgins. “I’m supposed to cross his face. I didn’t. I learned that one on the sideline,” Gesicki told reporters. “It just is what it is. There’s no excuse for things like that. I was just trying to make a play.”

Burrow himself described the play as a “little miscommunication.”

Mike Gesicki Forced Into Unfamiliar Role After Bengals Injuries

Gesicki was admittedly forced into a tough spot under unusual circumstances in this game.

Chase was ruled out with a concussion after leaving during the first half, while Higgins suffered an adductor injury late in the game. The injuries forced Cincinnati to reshuffle its pass catchers while trying to mount a fourth-quarter comeback.

Head coach Zac Taylor said that Gesicki was forced to play outside receiver more often. It also put more on guys like Dohnte Meyers and Mitchell Tinsley. Tinsley was just signed earlier this week off the Houston Texans‘ practice squad.

Gesicki explained that he had moved into Higgins’ spot on the late incompletion. He felt the cornerback playing heavily to the inside and acknowledged that he was supposed to cross the defender’s face on the route.

Instead, the two failed to connect.

Ultimately, while this was seemingly the Bengals’ best chance at the end zone, this play did not end the game. The team came up just short on a fourth-and-10 pass to Chase Brown that would have extended their drive.

Gesicki Made His Mark Before Costly Mistake

The missed opportunity was a frustrating ending to what had otherwise been a productive game for Gesicki.

Earlier in the second half, Burrow connected with him for a 15-yard touchdown to cap a 12-play, 76-yard drive. It was Gesicki’s third touchdown reception of the season, already surpassing the two touchdowns he recorded for Cincinnati in 2025. His three touchdown catches are his most in a season since he scored five times for the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

Burrow praised the Bengals’ reserve pass catchers for stepping up. He did not publicly blame Gesicki for this play. Learning new responsibilities on the sideline in the final minutes of an NFL game is not the ideal situation, and the Bengals still nearly made it work.

Gesicki may find himself in a prominent role again next week depending on the status of Chase and Higgins. This will also serve as somewhat of a revenge game for the veteran tight end, as Miami is the team that drafted him in 2018.