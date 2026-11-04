Bengals Star Tee Higgins Finally Receives Long-Overdue NFL Honor

Seven seasons into his NFL career, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has finally received an honor that had eluded him despite years of impressive production.

Following another dominant performance in Cincinnati’s thrilling 43-36 overtime victory against the Tennessee Titans, Higgins has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

The Bengals star caught 10 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns on November 1, helping Cincinnati improve to 5-2.

The NFL announced Higgins’ selection on November 4, recognizing the 27-year-old’s performance in a game where the Bengals needed every bit of his production.

Higgins’ award comes one week after quarterback Joe Burrow received the same recognition for his performance against the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow earned the honor on October 28 after throwing four touchdowns in Cincinnati’s 35-13 victory.

Now, Higgins has joined his quarterback in receiving weekly recognition from the NFL, marking another milestone in what has already been an outstanding season.

Tee Higgins Finally Earns First AFC Offensive Player of the Week Award

Despite being one of Cincinnati’s most reliable offensive weapons since entering the league in 2020, Higgins had never previously received the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

His Week 8 performance made a compelling case to finally change that.

Higgins scored his first touchdown against Tennessee on a 17-yard reception from Burrow in the third quarter.

His second touchdown proved even more important.

With Cincinnati trailing 36-29 late in the fourth quarter, Higgins hauled in an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:17 remaining, helping the Bengals tie the game and eventually force overtime.

Burrow would go on to score the winning touchdown on a nine-yard run, completing a wild comeback despite throwing three interceptions.

Higgins’ 155 receiving yards were the third-highest single-game total of his career.

It was also his fourth career game with at least 10 receptions and his ninth with multiple receiving touchdowns.

The performance followed a 148-yard outing against Baltimore in Week 7, giving Higgins consecutive 100-yard games for the third time in his career.

For a player who has spent much of his career sharing the spotlight with Ja’Marr Chase, the individual recognition represents a significant accomplishment.

Tee Higgins Continues Impressive 2026 Season for Bengals

Higgins’ latest performance was hardly an isolated occurrence.

Through seven games, the former Clemson standout has recorded 43 receptions for 726 yards and four touchdowns.

Higgins ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards, while also placing among the league’s top 15 in receptions and receiving touchdowns.

The veteran has now surpassed 140 receiving yards in three games this season, including a 157-yard performance against Jacksonville in Week 4.

Higgins’ production has been particularly valuable alongside Chase, who recorded 11 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee.

Together, the two receivers helped Burrow overcome a difficult afternoon that included three interceptions.

Burrow finished with 462 passing yards and five touchdowns before delivering the winning score in overtime.

The Bengals will now carry a three-game winning streak into their Week 9 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid on November 8.

For Higgins, the recognition is another sign of how important he has become to Cincinnati’s offense.

After years of producing at a high level, the veteran wide receiver finally has his first AFC Offensive Player of the Week award to show for it.