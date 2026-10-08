Bengals HC Zac Taylor Under Pressure as ESPN Insider Raises Serious Questions

The Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2026 NFL season with lofty expectations.

After starting the season 2-0 behind a seemingly improved defense, vibes were high. Now, after two straight close losses, the pressure is beginning to mount, especially on head coach Zac Taylor.

The team faces the Miami Dolphins this weekend on the road before heading into a Week 6 bye. With injuries stacking up in what feels like a must-win game in Miami, questions surrounding the team’s long-term future are beginning to emerge.

During an October 7 appearance on James Rapien’s First Word show, ESPN Bengals reporter Ben Baby discussed the importance of Sunday’s matchup and what another disappointing result could mean for the organization.

The discussion comes as Taylor has once again found himself among the NFL’s coaches facing scrutiny over their job security.

Ben Baby Raises Questions About Bengals’ Future

Appearing on the October 7 episode of First Word, Baby joined Rapien to discuss the Bengals’ upcoming matchup with the Dolphins and the challenges Cincinnati could face with several key players dealing with injuries.

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The Bengals lost both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins during Sunday’s defeat against Jacksonville, potentially leaving quarterback Joe Burrow without his top two receiving options for Sunday’s matchup against Miami.

Still, a true contender is expected to find a way to win, regardless of who is available.

Baby and Rapien discussed whether this game could have franchise-defining implications. The expectation is that the Bengals should win and reaffirm their status as AFC contenders. “If they lose this game,” Baby said, “you have to start asking some serious questions about the long-term future, I think, of this franchise.”

The broader discussion focused on head coach Zac Taylor and how the outcome of this game could ultimately fall on his shoulders. While neither Rapien nor Baby claimed that Taylor would lose his job in a loss, the question of his job security has been a growing topic of interest nationally.

Zac Taylor Lands on NFL Hot Seat Rankings

Taylor’s name has surfaced on national hot-seat rankings following Cincinnati’s disappointing two-game skid.

In an October 5 article for Sports Illustrated, NFL writer Conor Orr ranked Taylor fifth among 12 head coaches currently on the hot seat.

Orr specifically criticized Cincinnati’s offensive performance in the loss to Jacksonville, including the team’s inability to establish a consistent rushing attack.

The Bengals finished the game with just 17 rushing yards from their running backs, placing even more responsibility on Burrow and the passing offense.

Taylor also drew criticism from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who called for the Bengals to make a coaching change following Sunday’s loss.

The criticism is particularly notable considering the expectations surrounding Cincinnati entering the season.

Taylor led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI following the 2021 season and returned to the AFC Championship Game the following year. However, Cincinnati has failed to reach the postseason in each of the past three seasons.

Another disappointing campaign would mark four consecutive years without a playoff appearance despite having one of the NFL’s most talented quarterbacks.

Bengals Face Critical Matchup Against Dolphins

With Cincinnati already facing mounting pressure, Sunday’s matchup with Miami could prove pivotal in determining the direction of the Bengals’ season.

Taylor has survived disappointing seasons before, but a third consecutive loss would only raise further questions about whether he remains the right coach to lead Cincinnati back into contention.

Winning in the NFL tends to solve most problems. Another loss, however, could make questions about Taylor’s future increasingly difficult to ignore.