Zac Taylor Holds Back When Asked About Bizarre Moment in Bengals Loss

Sunday was an interesting day in the NFL. Across the league, there were monster performances, head-scratching decisions, crucial injuries, and even some strange interactions with referees.

That wackiness definitely seemed to spill over into the Bengals-Jaguars matchup in Cincinnati, and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor seemed to notice. The game saw two star players get injured and leave the game: Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. It was also a game in which both teams combined for 24 penalties for over 200 yards.

Chase was brought down aggressively by the facemask before taking another hard hit and hitting his head on the turf. There were myriad holding penalties and other procedural issues called on both teams throughout the game.

There was also a strange situation where the Bengals were called for 12 men on the field. This came at a pivotal time when the Jaguars lined up to kick a long field goal on their final offensive possession (not including kneel-downs). When asked about this play, head coach Zac Taylor’s comments were cryptic, to say the least. “I don’t know what I can really say to be honest with you,” Taylor told reporters during his Oct. 5 press conference. He later went on to call it “a difficult situation for us.”

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Zac Taylor Points Out Other Questionable Moments From Bengals Loss

Though the 12-man on-field penalty was the only one Taylor appeared reluctant to elaborate on, there were a few other interesting moments in the press conference.

Reporters asked him about the final four-play sequence that ended the Bengals’ day. “The first play, we threw a slant kind of bang-bang,” Taylor said with a bit of a wry smile. He went on to say it was a good throw and a good route.

This is notable because there was a little bit of controversy on this play. In fact, Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the CBS broadcasting crew who called the game believed that the play was pass interference. “I thought he was there just a little early,” Robert Turbin replied to his broadcasting partner Tom McCarthy when discussing the call.

Taylor also mentioned another play where Burrow just threw the ball into the ground on what looked to be a screen. Taylor said the Jags defensive end “held the tight end, legally.”

Taylor’s comments are definitely interesting, but the result is the same: the Bengals came up short and will have to head to Miami at 2-2.

NFL Officials Suspended After Strange Sunday

Taylor’s comments are just a small part of the odd NFL Sunday that occurred this weekend. The NFL suspended two officials on Monday. Jeff Seeman was suspended for 2 games and Adrian Hill for 1. Both officials were suspended for separate instances of “unprofessional conduct toward a player.”

This came after Seeman was caught on camera appearing to curse at Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. Hill’s incident involved Vikings LB Eric Wilson being blocked into Hill and knocking him over before Hill appeared to yell at Wilson.

Neither of these events had any implication on the Bengals and Jaguars game.

Regardless of what Taylor was reluctant to say or what strange circumstances unfolded across the league, the Bengals can’t dwell on it. They’re 2-2 and heading into a pivotal matchup with the Miami Dolphins, where they will look to get back in the win column after two straight losses.