Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Has Unusual Request After Dexter Lawrence’s Big Play

The Cincinnati Bengals made one of the biggest moves of the 2026 NFL offseason when they acquired star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants.

Five games into the season, Lawrence is showing exactly why Cincinnati was willing to surrender a top-10 draft pick to bring him to town.

The three-time Pro Bowler has helped transform the Bengals’ defensive line, making plays that few players at his position are physically capable of making.

After Lawrence delivered another remarkable moment during Cincinnati’s 31-24 victory over the Miami Dolphins, head coach Zac Taylor was apparently running out of conventional ways to describe his star defensive tackle.

During his Monday press conference, Taylor compared Lawrence to a “giant flying squirrel” while discussing an incredible play against Miami’s tush push.

In fact, the coach was so impressed that he wants to blow up a picture of the moment and display it in the Bengals’ facility.

It’s another example of the extraordinary athletic ability that Lawrence has brought to Cincinnati, something his teammates have already been raving about this season.

Zac Taylor Wants to Commemorate Dexter Lawrence’s Incredible Play

During Sunday’s victory, Miami attempted a quarterback sneak using the increasingly popular tush push formation.

But Lawrence had other plans.

The Bengals defensive tackle launched himself over the offensive line, reaching the quarterback almost immediately after the ball was snapped and disrupting the play.

When Taylor was asked Monday whether he’d ever seen anything like Lawrence’s leap, his response was enthusiastic.

“No, that was pretty cool,” Taylor said.

The coach then revealed his unusual idea for commemorating the moment.

“Yeah, I want to freeze frame that, take a picture of it, blow it up and put it in the room somewhere,” Taylor explained.

But perhaps the funniest part of his answer was the comparison that followed.

“I mean, it’s like a giant flying squirrel, you know, jumping over the top of the center,” Taylor said. “Which would be terrifying if you were playing quarterback.”

I’m not sure that Lawrence, a 342-pound defensive tackle, has received many comparisons to a flying squirrel in his life. He is making such impressive plays that his coach is seemingly running out of ways to describe him.

Dexter Lawrence Continues to Prove His Value to Bengals Defense

The Bengals entered the 2026 offseason desperate to improve a defense that had struggled throughout the previous season.

Their biggest move came in April when Cincinnati traded its No. 10 overall pick to the Giants for Lawrence.

The team also signed him to a contract extension through 2028, establishing Lawrence as a centerpiece of its defensive rebuilding effort.

Lawrence arrived with three Pro Bowl selections and two second-team All-Pro honors, but his impact in Cincinnati has extended beyond individual accolades.

His presence has helped create opportunities for fellow defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe, while giving the Bengals a formidable presence in the middle of their defense.

His impact has extended beyond just his play on the field. Taylor has praised Lawrence’s leadership and personality, saying the veteran has become a major part of the identity of Cincinnati’s defense.

Now, with another spectacular play added to his highlight reel, Lawrence is giving his head coach something else to appreciate.

And if Taylor follows through on his latest idea, the Bengals’ defensive meeting room could soon feature a giant photograph of its very own flying squirrel.