Browns’ AFC North Rival Touted as Jerry Jeudy Trade Destination

The Baltimore Ravens could offer Jerry Jeudy a fresh start.

Amid Jeudy’s rough start to his third season in Cleveland, CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns proposed a trade fit for Jeudy. The Cleveland Browns, that would mean giving a division rival another weapon just as their own offense is finding its footing.

Baltimore has already had its receiving depth tested. Rookie Ja’Kobi Lane landed on injured reserve September 16 after suffering a wrist injury that required surgery. His earliest possible return is the Ravens’ Week 6 matchup against Cleveland.

Zay Flowers has also dealt with a hamstring injury, although he returned to full practice Thursday and indicated he believes the issue is behind him. Rashod Bateman, meanwhile, entered this season coming off a 2025 campaign in which he managed just 19 catches for 224 yards.

Those circumstances make another experienced target for Lamar Jackson worth considering for Baltimore. Jeudy would not have to replace Flowers as Baltimore’s top receiver to contribute. A complementary role could still offer more opportunities than he is getting in Cleveland. The harder sell would be convincing the Browns that the return outweighs the risk of helping Baltimore.

Jerry Jeudy Loses Starting Role to Browns Rookies

Jeudy delivered when Cleveland needed him against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. But his contributions did not change his standing in head coach Todd Monken’s receiver rotation.

Monken acknowledged afterward that younger players had beaten out the veteran, even while praising his response.

“For a guy that really isn’t starting now, he’s a rotational player, that’s so cool for him,” Monken said.

Rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have taken over prominent roles in the passing game. Boston has 13 catches for 284 yards and two touchdowns through four games. Concepcion has 17 receptions for 144 yards. Jeudy has just five catches for 62 yards over that same stretch.

Both rookies continued making their case against Pittsburgh. Boston finished with 89 receiving yards, including a 60-yard catch, while Concepcion added a season-high 64 yards on five receptions.

For Jeudy, it has been a steep adjustment. He earned a Pro Bowl selection after producing 1,229 receiving yards in 2024 before slipping to 602 yards last season. Now, his opportunities have become even harder to find.

Browns Have Reason to Keep Jerry Jeudy

A reduced role does not necessarily mean Cleveland is ready to move on. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported September 27 that the Browns were not looking to trade Jeudy. An overwhelming offer for someone who is now a backup receiver could change their thinking, but preserving depth remains part of the calculation.

Thursday supplied another argument for keeping him. Jeudy caught three passes for 36 yards, including receptions of 17 and 10 yards on the winning drive. Those catches helped position Andre Szmyt for the 56-yard field goal that secured Cleveland’s 27-24 victory and improved its record to 3-1.

“Everyone is doing whatever it takes to win. Nobody wants to lose anymore,” Jeudy said afterward.

General manager Andrew Berry would have to weigh any offer against that immediate value. The rookies have earned their opportunities, but an injury could quickly change Cleveland’s needs.

Cleveland’s aspirations this season also play a role. After being written off after Week 1, the Browns have won three in a row. Sending Jeudy to Baltimore would carry the additional cost of making an AFC North opponent better while the Browns are trying to contend themselves.