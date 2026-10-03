Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Makes Rare Post After Demotion

Jerry Jeudy broke an extended social media silence after reminding the Cleveland Browns he can still deliver when they need him.

The veteran receiver shared on-field highlights in an Instagram post following Cleveland’s 27-24 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jeudy also offered a memorable celebration during the game, kissing the football after a catch — a fitting gesture after going two straight weeks without a reception.

Jeudy caught all three of his targets for 36 yards Thursday, including two receptions on the game-winning drive. He entered the matchup with just two catches for 26 yards, both from the season opener against Jacksonville. Across the next two games, he drew only one target.

Against Pittsburgh, Deshaun Watson turned to Jeudy with the game on the line. Jeudy opened the final drive with a 17-yard reception and later added a 10-yard catch, helping position Andre Szmyt for his winning 56-yard field goal. Cleveland improved to 3-1 with its third consecutive victory.

Browns Confirm Jerry Jeudy Lost Starting Role

Jeudy’s contributions drew praise from Browns head coach Todd Monken, whose postgame assessment also underscored how much the receiver’s standing has changed.

“I’m so happy for Jerry,” Monken said. “For a guy that really isn’t starting now, he’s a rotational player, that’s so cool for him.”

Monken acknowledged the difficulty of a veteran being overtaken by younger players and credited Jeudy for delivering an important catch when Cleveland needed it.

Rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have earned prominent roles in the passing game, giving the Browns production from their early investments in the position.

Boston, a second-round pick, has 13 catches for 284 yards and two touchdowns through four games. He led Cleveland with 89 receiving yards against Pittsburgh, including a 60-yard reception. First-round selection Concepcion has 17 catches for 144 yards after producing a season-high 64 yards on five receptions Thursday.

For Jeudy, the adjustment has been considerable. He earned a Pro Bowl selection after posting 1,229 receiving yards in 2024, then slipped to 602 yards last season. Browns general manager Andrew Berry had touted Jeudy as the team’s “bell cow” after drafting the two rookies. However, that has not been the reality this season.

Jerry Jeudy Puts Winning First Amid Uncertain Role

Jeudy acknowledged afterward that limited opportunities are difficult for a receiver. His broader message, however, centered on everyone contributing to Cleveland’s turnaround and surprising start.

“I mean I feel like everybody wants to win. That’s it. Everyone is doing whatever it takes to win. Nobody wants to lose anymore,” Jeudy said.

His reduced workload makes a potential trade worth considering. A receiver-needy team could offer Jeudy a larger role, while Cleveland could consider a return that reflects its growing confidence in Boston and Concepcion.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported September 27 that the Browns were not looking to trade Jeudy. She noted that an overwhelming offer could change their thinking, but Cleveland could end up needing its receiving depth in Monken’s new-look offense.

And Thursday’s win supplied another reason to keep him. Even with fewer opportunities, Jeudy helped finish a game Cleveland could have let slip away.