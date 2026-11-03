Cleveland Browns Lose 18-TD Running Back to NFC Team After Steelers Loss

The Cleveland Browns lost a running back to an NFC team.

Cleveland made some roster moves after their 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. One of the moves was waiving three-year running back Audric Estime, who has now been claimed off waivers.

The Browns will go on the road to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Cleveland Browns Lose RB on Waivers

After the Browns’ loss to the Steelers, Cleveland waived Estime, and the Saints claimed him off waivers, the team announced.

“The Saints have terminated the contract of K Daniel Carlson and have claimed RB Audric Estime off waivers from Cleveland,” the Saints wrote on X.

Estime was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos out of Notre Dame. He appeared in 13 games as a rookie, rushing for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns, but was waived after training camp in 2025.

Estime then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles but was quickly waived and signed with the Saints. The running back played in 7 games for the Saints last season. On Sept. 22, 2026, Estime was waived by the Saints with an injury settlement.

He then signed with the Minnesota Vikings‘ practice squad, but on Oct. 13, the Browns signed him to their active roster. He appeared in just one game for Cleveland on Oct. 18 against the Baltimore Ravens, where he had 9 carries for 19 yards and a touchdown.

After being waived by the Browns, the Saints have brought Estime back into the fold. He can also give New Orleans some information on Cleveland’s offense after he spent nearly a month with the Browns.

Estime did have some hype entering the NFL, as in his final college season at Notre Dame, he rushed for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Cleveland Running Game Struggling

The Browns’ run game has been an issue this season as second-year running back Quinshon Judkins hasn’t been a difference-maker.

After the loss to the Steelers, Browns head coach Todd Monken addressed the team’s lack of a run game.

“We didn’t start fast, turned the ball over a couple times early, then going three-and-out,” Monken said. “Really never got the run game going, couldn’t stop the run early. They got a touchdown right before the half, went three-and-out twice to start the second half. 10 penalties, didn’t play with poise. However many sacks.

“So, didn’t coach well enough, didn’t play well enough. That’s what’s going to happen when you play a good team, a well-coached team; and you don’t play your best, you don’t give yourself a chance. That’s what we did. And that’s going to happen. And we earned that one, and we’ve earned being 5-3.”

The Browns will need the run game to improve going forward if they are going to have success.