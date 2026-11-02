Browns Cut RB as Run Game Continues to Sputter

The Cleveland Browns have waived a running back ahead of their matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

The Browns have parted ways with Audric Estime, ending his brief stint with the team as their rushing attack searches for consistency. Cleveland announced Estime’s release less than three weeks after signing him from the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad.

The Browns brought in Estime on October 13 as injuries thinned their backfield. Raheim Sanders landed on injured reserve with a hip injury, Dylan Sampson remained out with a knee injury and Quinshon Judkins was dealing with an ankle issue.

Estime’s only appearance came against the Baltimore Ravens on October 18. He carried nine times for 19 yards and a touchdown, providing some short-term help before Cleveland’s other backs returned.

The opportunity did not last. Sampson was activated from injured reserve on October 24, and Estime was inactive for the following games against the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Estime, a third-year back from Notre Dame, entered Cleveland with experience in Denver and New Orleans. A fifth-round pick by the Broncos in 2024, he had totaled 508 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 20 NFL appearances before joining the Browns.

Todd Monken Addresses Browns’ Rushing Struggles

Cleveland’s ground game appeared to turn a corner against Tennessee, producing a season-high 183 yards and three touchdowns. That progress vanished in Sunday’s 27-6 loss to Pittsburgh, when the Browns managed just 34 rushing yards.

“We didn’t start fast, turned the ball over a couple times early, then going three-and-out,” Monken said. “Really never got the run game going, couldn’t stop the run early. They got a touchdown right before the half, went three-and-out twice to start the second half. 10 penalties, didn’t play with poise. However many sacks. So, didn’t coach well enough, didn’t play well enough. That’s what’s going to happen when you play a good team, a well-coached team; and you don’t play your best, you don’t give yourself a chance. That’s what we did. And that’s going to happen. And we earned that one, and we’ve earned being 5-3.”

The disappointing performance followed encouraging returns from Judkins and Sampson. Judkins rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee, while Sampson added 45 yards on six carries. Together, they supplied 141 of Cleveland’s rushing yards in that victory.

Even after that breakthrough, Monken acknowledged how much the offense had struggled without a dependable running game.

“It is so hard if you can’t run the football, and we’ve been making it hard,” Monken said after the Titans game.

Pittsburgh brought those problems back into focus. Cleveland lost fumbles on its first two possessions, struggled with penalties and failed to score a touchdown. Deshaun Watson also absorbed eight sacks as the Browns fell to 5-3.

Browns Leave Roster Spot Open Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Browns did not announce a corresponding move when they waived Estime, leaving an opening on the active roster.

The timing gives Cleveland flexibility with the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 10. An available spot could potentially accommodate an incoming player.

At 5-3, Cleveland still has reason to consider additions that could help a playoff push. The loss to Pittsburgh also exposed immediate offensive concerns as the front office weighs its options.

Cleveland visits New Orleans on November 8, giving the Browns one more game to evaluate their needs before the deadline.