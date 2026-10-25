Cleveland Browns Named as Best Fit for 10.5-Sack Pass Rusher

The Cleveland Browns could look to add to their defense ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL Trade Deadline.

Cleveland is atop the AFC North and has been a major surprise this season. The Browns could use help on offense, or Cleveland could go all-in on defense to further bolster their pass rush.

The Browns will go on the road to play the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.

Cleveland Browns Urged to Acquire Will McDonald IV

The Browns have been linked to several defensive stars ahead of the deadline, and they could look at acquiring a former first-round pick.

NFL analyst Daniel Popper of The Athletic named the Browns as one of the best fits for New York Jets pass rusher Will McDonald IV.

“McDonald survived the Jets’ fire sale ahead of last year’s trade deadline. In the spring, the Jets exercised his fifth-year option for $13.75 million fully guaranteed in 2027. He is on a cheap base salary for 2026 in the fourth year of his rookie deal,” Popper wrote.

“The Jets have depth at edge rusher, and rookie David Bailey is emerging, though free-agent addition Joseph Ossai is now dealing with an ankle injury. Ossai also missed the first two games of the year. McDonald is a twitchy rusher with some diversity in his attack, including an inside spin move. Best fits: 49ers, Patriots, Browns, Cowboys.”

McDonald will be in line for a hefty contract extension, but he’s already under contract through 2027, so Cleveland could use it as a year-and-a-half rental.

The Jets took McDonald 15th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he’s had some moderate success in the NFL. His best season came in 2024 when he appeared in all 17 games, recording 28 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and 11 tackles for a loss. This year, he’s recorded 12 tackles and 2 sacks, along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Cleveland Makes Decision on Another Potential Trade

The Browns are expected to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline. But they have also been linked to dealing away receiver Jerry Jeudy.

However, NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport made it clear Cleveland isn’t likely to trade Jeudy.

“The Cleveland Browns find themselves atop the AFC North with a surprising 4-2 record and plenty of promise. They reached that following a stirring win last week that included a clutch 33-yard catch-and-run from Jeudy, whose name has been the subject of plenty of trade speculation. … (But) sources say his chances of being traded is viewed as less likely,” the article read.

“The Browns aren’t shopping Jeudy at all, and the price is high. It would take a premium deal to get Cleveland to move on — even if general manager Andrew Berry is open to discussing any deal. But as of right now, a Jeudy deal seems unlikely.”

So, it’s likely the Browns will be adding players instead of subtracting ahead of the deadline.