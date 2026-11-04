Browns Announce Rookie’s Return Before Week 9

In what is shaping up to be a fascinating week for the Cleveland Browns, the team is continuing to shuffle its roster, announcing that rookie tight end Carsen Ryan, who was bumped to the practice squad last week, is coming back to the 53-man roster as the team also adds a new running back. Tight end has proven to be a difficult spot for the Browns all season, as they have one of the NFL‘s best pass-catchers/yards after catch players at the position, Harold Fannin, but are lacking a true No. 2 option who can be a blocker and something of a threat in the passing game, too.

As it stands, Blake Whiteheart is the Browns’ backup tight end and the only other option behind Fannin. Ryan, a seventh-rounder, has not shown coaches he’s ready to contribute as a tight end, with only two snaps on offense all season. He has played 85 special teams snaps.

Browns Add Carsen Ryan, Bring in Hassan Haskins

The Browns also picked up running back Hassan Haskins, a former fourth-round pick of the Titans, and assigned him to the practice squad.

From the team’s release on the moves on Wednesday: “The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Carsen Ryan from the practice squad to the active roster. In addition, the team has signed RB Hassan Haskins to the practice squad. Ryan (6-3, 255) is a rookie out of BYU. Originally drafted by Cleveland in the seventh round, Ryan has appeared in seven games this season. He will wear No. 48.

“Haskins (6-2, 228) is in his fifth season out of Michigan. Originally drafted in the fourth round by Tennessee in 2022, Haskins has appeared in 44 career games with the Titans (2022) and Chargers (2024-25). He has spent time this season on New England’s practice squad. Haskins will wear No. 27. ”