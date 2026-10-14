Browns QB Shedeur Sanders’ New Agency Sends Bold 3-Word Message

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has hired his first NFL agent as he waits for another chance to lead an offense.

Young Money APAA Sports welcomed Sanders on Wednesday with a hype video featuring highlights from his rookie season in Cleveland. The agency opened its announcement with a three-word message.

“LEGENDARY MOVES ONLY,” the agency wrote on social media.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Sanders signed with Adie von Gontard, the agency’s CEO. The move puts Sanders under the same representation as former Colorado teammate Travis Hunter, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Shedeur Sanders Changes Course After Entering NFL Without Agent

Sanders went through the 2025 draft and the beginning of his professional career without an agent. Bringing one aboard now gives him a representative as he navigates the next stage of his NFL career.

An agent can handle contract negotiations and help evaluate future roster opportunities. For a young quarterback trying to establish himself, that means having someone to advocate for his interests in discussions about his future.

That could become relevant if Cleveland considers a trade involving Sanders.

Sanders’ arrival in Cleveland followed a lengthy draft tumble. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him fifth overall entering the 2025 draft, but he remained available through the first two days. The Browns ultimately selected him in the fifth round at No. 144 overall after already drafting another quarterback, Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders eventually climbed the depth chart and made seven starts as a rookie. He completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, showing flashes while leaving plenty to improve upon.

Deshaun Watson Remains in Control of Browns Starting Job

Sanders’ immediate obstacle remains Watson. The Browns have stayed with the veteran through five games and have not signaled that a quarterback change is coming.

Head coach Todd Monken named Watson the starter in August and made clear that the decision was not intended to become a weekly referendum.

“Deshaun gave us the best chance to move the ball and score points,” Monken said when announcing the decision.

Cleveland won three consecutive games before Sunday’s 17-12 loss to the New York Jets dropped its record to 3-2. Watson struggled in the rain, completing 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown while taking eight sacks.

The performance gave Cleveland plenty to address, but Monken’s assessment spread the responsibility across the offense. He pointed to the inability to run consistently and the breakdowns that left Watson trying to create plays under pressure.

If Watson gets the Browns back to winning, Sanders could face an extended wait. Cleveland still has a season to pursue, and a team staying in playoff contention has little incentive to change quarterbacks simply to evaluate its backup.