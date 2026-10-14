Shedeur Sanders Gets Bad News on Browns Future Ahead of Week 6

The Cleveland Browns’ push for a playoff spot could keep Shedeur Sanders on the sideline.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes the team should stick with Deshaun Watson while a postseason berth remains within reach. Speaking on the “Orange and Brown Talk” podcast, Cabot argued against changing quarterbacks to evaluate Cleveland’s younger options.

“The time that you turn it over to Shedeur Sanders is when you know you’re not going to the playoffs,” Cabot said. “Deshaun Watson has the ability to take this team to the playoffs. He’s a playoff-caliber quarterback on this football team at this point in time.

“I’m not saying that he’s necessarily a Pro Bowler or anything like that, but he can get this team to enough victories to flirt with the playoffs. He’s got what it takes to keep winning some football games.”

Deshaun Watson Has Been Uneven as Browns’ Starter

The Browns are 3-2 after a 17-12 loss to the New York Jets snapped their three-game winning streak. It leaves Cleveland with a winning record despite an uneven start offensively.

“I would not turn it over to Shedeur or Dillon until you know that you’re not making the playoffs, and then you can let those guys go out there and see what they can do,” Cabot said. “But do not take him off the table right now. There’s still too much at stake.”

Watson hasn’t been the only problem for the offense. But he also has not been a solution. Against the Jets, he completed 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown while taking eight sacks. Cleveland struggled to establish its running game and punted on eight possessions.

Head coach Todd Monken’s assessment extended across the offense, with problems running the ball leaving Cleveland in difficult passing situations.

“I’m sure Deshaun will say he certainly can play better, and we can certainly play better around him,” Monken said. “We certainly didn’t do enough offensively, running the football, consistently throwing it.”

Watson’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Boston briefly put Cleveland ahead, but the Browns could not finish the job. A late special teams mistake helped the Jets regain the lead, and Cleveland’s offense could not answer.

Browns Still Face Questions on QB Depth

Sanders has already had a chance to run Cleveland’s offense, although his rookie season left plenty to evaluate. The 2025 fifth-round pick appeared in eight games and made seven starts, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

There were flashes, including a 364-yard outing against Tennessee in which Sanders threw three touchdown passes and added a rushing score. But the turnovers and inconsistency left room for improvement.

Sanders has served as Watson’s primary backup this season. Through five games, Sanders has attempted just one pass, completing it for no gain against the Carolina Panthers.

The Browns also face a looming decision on Dillon Gabriel, another member of Cleveland’s 2025 draft class. The Browns made Gabriel eligible to return to practice on October 6. The Browns have two more weeks to add him to the active roster.

Cleveland will host the Baltimore Ravens on October 18, giving Watson an immediate chance to respond to their most recent loss against a division rival.