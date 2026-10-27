Browns Get Update on Potential Shedeur Sanders Trade

The Cleveland Browns could get back a better draft pick than they used on Shedeur Sanders, but finding the right buyer remains the biggest variable.

NFL Network analyst Cynthia Frelund outlined the potential return during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan, explaining how injuries and the availability of other quarterbacks could shape Cleveland’s options.

“We have two more games to see who is actually in need. Right now it’s extremely varied. It also depends on how many people do that same strategy,” Frelund said. “It could be as high as something that happens late on a Friday draft week, or more likely, a Saturday. It depends on how many more people get hurt the next two weeks, which I hate to say but it’s the reality of the sport.”

Friday features the second and third rounds of the NFL draft, with Frelund’s reference to a selection late that night suggesting the third round. Saturday covers rounds four through seven.

Cleveland selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Sanders in the fifth round in 2025. A third-round return for Sanders would represent a significant return on the Browns’ investment.

Browns Preserve Trade Options With Four Quarterbacks

The Browns have already shown they are willing to sacrifice depth elsewhere to keep their quarterback room intact.

Cleveland activated Gabriel from injured reserve Monday, placing him alongside Deshaun Watson, Sanders and rookie Taylen Green on the 53-man roster. Rookie tight end Carsen Ryan was waived to make room.

Frelund sees a reason to retain those quarterbacks while other teams evaluate their needs.

“There are teams that are really in a bad position,” Frelund said. “Why not try to get something for a player, where if they are on the practice squad they can just get signed. We created some value here, let’s get some value instead of letting it walk out our door.”

Moving a young quarterback to the practice squad would require exposing him to waivers first. Even after clearing waivers, a practice squad player can sign with another team’s active roster, leaving Cleveland without trade compensation.

Deshaun Watson’s Success Keeps Sanders Waiting

Watson’s latest performance has given Cleveland another reason to stick with its starter. He completed 25 of 36 passes for 308 yards and added a rushing touchdown in Sunday’s 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Watson also directed the winning drive as Cleveland improved to 5-2.

“We haven’t even reached our peak,” Watson said after the win. “We still have a lot more for good football to go and that’s what we strive for is just trying to be perfect. But that’s hard to do in this league. We left a lot of points and opportunities out there, but it showcased how explosive we can definitely be.”

Sanders likely remains next in line. Before Gabriel’s activation, cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported that Sanders would retain the No. 2 job.

That leaves Cleveland weighing the value of a potential draft pick against keeping its top backup during a surprising start. The Browns have until the Nov. 10 trade deadline to decide whether an offer warrants changing their quarterback room.