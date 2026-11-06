Browns Tabbed a Trade Suitor for Veteran Super Bowl Champ

When it comes to the Cleveland Browns and the fast-approaching NFL trade deadline, two things appear to be clear, neither of which will make the date all that much of a watershed for the team: The Browns probably won’t be big buyers, and they probably won’t be big sellers, either. But with a win on Sunday in New Orleans, Cleveland could–could–pull to 6-3 this season and remain in good position to challenge for the AFC North crown or, at least, a wild-card playoff spot. That could be enough to nudge general manager Andrew Berry to make a move on a veteran, with two positions having been highlighted as likely Browns targets: edge rusher and tight end.

Edge rushers are a premium position, and given that the Browns still see themselves as a rebuilding outfit–albeit one ahead of schedule with their better-than-expected record through eight games–it’s a longshot that Berry would pay the draft price to get a player who could upgrade what the Browns already have on hand. But tight ends certainly do not cost a premium. Berry could cough up a Day 3 pick or two to get a blocking-friendly tight end who could bolster an offense that needs all the help it can get.

Dallas Goedert Can Block … And Catch

At Bleacher Report, writer Alex Ballentine highlights three potential targets: Luke Schoonmaker of the Cowboys, Charlie Kolar of the Chargers and Dallas Goedert of the Eagles.

Kolar worked with coach Todd Monken in 2024 and 2025 with the Ravens, so there is some logic behind his placement on such a list. But Kolar is not a real pass-catching threat, with 40 career receptions in five seasons, and while blocking is the main driver of the Browns’ interest, they’d like a player who can at least be a credible threat as a receiver. Schoonmaker, meanwhile, has been a massive disappointment in Dallas, a second-round pick who was passed on the depth chart by UDFA Brevyn Spann-Ford and is only still on the roster because of his draft position.

Dallas Goedert a Sensible Option

Goedert, though, makes sense for the Browns. He is experienced, with 435 catches in 114 career games, and a Super Bowl title with the Eagles in 2024. At age 31, and playing for a go-nowhere Eagles team, Goedert is sure to be available at a bargain price. He has 26 catches for 258 yards thus far this season, and remains a solid run blocker.

The Browns could use him. As B/R’s Alex Ballentine noted: “The Browns are 27th in 12-personnel (one running back, two tight ends) usage in the league at just 14.3 percent. That’s not great for a team that is struggling to run the ball. Adding an additional blocker on the field would not only give the Browns more opportunities in the run game, but it would also mean Fannin could be used more like a moving weapon in the pass game.

Blake Whiteheart has been serviceable, but he doesn’t offer enough as a run blocker to incentivize more 12 personnel. Adding a versatile blocking tight end would give the Browns more schematic flexibility.”