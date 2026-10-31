Browns Elevate Rookie Cut After Dillon Gabriel’s Return

Carsen Ryan is back in the Cleveland Browns’ game-day plans less than a week after losing his roster spot.

The Browns elevated the rookie tight end from the practice squad Saturday ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ryan was waived Monday when Cleveland activated Dillon Gabriel from injured reserve. The Browns then signed Ryan to the practice squad Wednesday, keeping him in the organization after he cleared waivers.

The elevation makes him available for Sunday without requiring Cleveland to restore him permanently to the 53-man roster. It’s a bit of roster-management magic from Andrew Berry as he looks to keep all four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

Ryan’s return gives Cleveland another tight end option while it prepares for a first-place showdown in the AFC North. Ryan has appeared in six games this season, mostly on special teams.

Carsen Ryan Stayed in Browns’ Plans After Being Waived

Cleveland waived Ryan to make room for Gabriel, leaving Harold Fannin Jr. and Blake Whiteheart as the tight ends on its active roster. Ryan’s limited offensive role made him vulnerable when another spot was needed, but the Browns brought him back quickly. He has played 73 special teams snaps and two offensive snaps this season.

Tight ends coach Jeff Blasko addressed Ryan’s situation Friday.

“Yeah, just stay the course,” Browns tight ends coach Jeff Blasko said. “Obviously the roster situation is always tricky just in terms of how that changes and how that evolves throughout the course of the season. And there’s so many things within that that are out of all of our control. And all you can do is just show up day in and day out and just continue to put the work in, continue to develop. And I think he’s done a hell of a job of doing that up to this point.”

The Browns selected Ryan with the 248th overall pick in April. He finished his college career at BYU after stops at UCLA and Utah, catching 45 passes for 620 yards and three touchdowns in his final season.

Over four college seasons, Ryan caught 74 passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns. Cleveland drafted him this year as one of two tight ends, joining fifth-round selection Joe Royer.

Dillon Gabriel’s Return Leaves Browns With Four Quarterbacks

Gabriel’s activation from injured reserve forced Cleveland to find an opening on its 53-man roster. The second-year quarterback had been sidelined by a back injury since August 30. He returned to practice October 6 before the Browns activated him Monday, keeping him alongside Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and rookie Taylen Green.

Gabriel has six career starts and seven touchdown passes, giving Cleveland another quarterback with regular-season experience. His return has not changed the top of the depth chart. Sanders remains Watson’s backup against Pittsburgh, with the Browns still carrying Gabriel and Green behind them. Coach Todd Monken said he’s still deciding who will be the No. 3, emergency QB.

The Browns will take a 5-2 record into Pittsburgh, matching the Steelers’ mark. The winner will hold sole possession of first in the division.