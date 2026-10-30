Browns Make Shedeur Sanders Decision

Shedeur Sanders is keeping his place as the Cleveland Browns’ next quarterback up.

Sanders will remain the No. 2 option behind Deshaun Watson against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, holding onto the backup job following Dillon Gabriel’s return from injured reserve.

“Shedeur’s our backup quarterback,” Monken said. “I know we have four of them. We can choose one of the four to be that. I know who the first two are.”

The decision keeps Sanders in the mix for a playing opportunity if Watson is injured or Cleveland needs an in-game change. Gabriel will be inactive, with his position relative to rookie Taylen Green still to be settled.

Gabriel’s activation brought renewed attention to Sanders’ standing, particularly after coach Todd Monken declined to spell out his plans earlier in the week.

Asked Wednesday how Gabriel’s return would affect the quarterback room on Sundays, Monken said, “I haven’t gotten there yet.”

Sanders nevertheless remains second on Cleveland’s depth chart. Maintaining that position matters as the Browns approach the midpoint of the season. He has stayed directly behind Watson while Cleveland has worked its way into contention in the AFC North.

Dillon Gabriel’s Return Adds Competition to Browns’ QB Room

The Browns brought Gabriel off injured reserve Monday after he missed the opening seven games with a back injury. Cleveland waived tight end Carsen Ryan to make room for him, leaving four quarterbacks on the roster.

Sanders and Gabriel both received extended opportunities as rookies in 2025. Sanders went 3-4 in seven starts, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Gabriel went 1-5 in his six starts. The rookie auditions gave Cleveland experience to evaluate, but Watson’s unlikely return has left both young quarterbacks waiting for another chance.

“Plans for Dillon Gabriel? I don’t even know yet,” Monken said on Friday.

Gabriel flashed his potential in Cleveland’s preseason finale, completing 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in a 37-13 win over the New England Patriots.

The second-year quarterback did all of his damage in the first half, finishing with a near-perfect 157.9 passer rating.

Both Gabriel and Sanders will likely be mentioned as trade candidates as the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaches.

Deshaun Watson Gives Browns Reason to Stay the Course

Watson enters the Steelers game coming off his most productive passing performance with Cleveland. He completed 25 passes for 308 yards against Tennessee and added a rushing touchdown in the 27-24 victory. His late drive set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal, giving the Browns a 5-2 record.

Watson has led a fourth-quarter game-winning drive in each of Cleveland’s five victories. Monken has still stressed the need for faster starts, with the Browns repeatedly having to recover from early deficits.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to start faster, and it’s all about this week,” Monken said. “But I’m proud of Deshaun, the way he’s battled back in games at times and found a way to take us down the field and give us a chance for victory. And the whole offense in general, and there’s been times our defense has made big stops.”

The Browns have a chance to take sole possesion of first place with their matchup against the Steelers on Sunday. Cleveland is a 3.5-point underdog.