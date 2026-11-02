Browns Warned Over Losing Deshaun Watson After Sack-Fest

The Cleveland Browns have received a blunt warning about the punishment Deshaun Watson is taking and what it could mean for the rest of their season.

Following Sunday’s 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot cautioned that Cleveland could lose its starting quarterback if the sacks continue to pile up.

“The Browns are in jeopardy of losing Deshaun Watson for the season to a serious injury if he keeps getting sacked like this,” Cabot said. “He was sacked eight times during Sunday’s 27-6 beatdown by the Steelers, and the Browns are playing with fire. It marked the second time in four games he’s been sacked eight times to tie his career high — and it’s far too many for a 31-year-old quarterback coming off back-to-back Achilles surgeries.”

Watson leads the NFL with 33 sacks taken, putting him on pace for approximately 70 over a 17-game season. That would exceed the Browns’ team record of 66, set in 2016 and matched in 2024.

Watson already gave Cleveland a scare Sunday. He briefly left for a concussion evaluation following a hit from Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker. Shedeur Sanders entered before Watson was cleared to return.

Deshaun Watson Takes Responsibility for Browns’ Sacks

Watson acknowledged that his own decisions contributed to the punishment.

“I’m going to always put the sacks on me,” Watson said. “I’m never going to tend to try to put it on the guys up front. They have enough on their plate. As a quarterback, I’m the one that’s controlling the ball. So if I can find checkdowns or throw it away as much as possible, that’s what I need to do.

“And so again, sometimes I was trying to make big plays, trying to extend plays, because that’s what I do also, but I have to know the time and situation and where we at on the field to at least get us back to where we started instead of 5, 6, 7 yards behind the line of scrimmage. So yeah, of course I’m going to always take responsibility for those.”

Watson completed 27 of 39 attempts for 324 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions, but lost a fumble. The Browns failed to score a touchdown for the first time this season, turned the ball over on their opening two possessions and never scored after halftime.

Cleveland also finished with only 34 rushing yards, leaving Watson without a productive ground game to help sustain drives.

Todd Monken Stands Behind Watson After Loss

Head coach Todd Monken said he never considered sitting Watson as the hits continued, even with the game out of reach.

“Did not. I want to see him play. I want to see him continue to play and battle and he did,” Monken said.

Watson entered the matchup having led a fourth-quarter game-winning drive in each of Cleveland’s five victories. Pittsburgh kept the Browns from getting into position for another late rescue, extending its lead to 27-6 in the third quarter.

The loss dropped Cleveland to 5-3. The Browns head to New Orleans on November 8 for the last game of a three-game road stretch.