Former Browns Wide Receiver Makes $300 Million Move After Unexpected Retirement

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for an important divisional matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. To this point, the Browns have been better than expected on the field, but they showed in their ugly 17-12 loss to the New York Jets last weekend that they aren’t necessarily a de facto playoff contender just yet.

Cleveland has been bolstered by an up-and-coming offense that features quite a bit of young talent, particularly at the wide receiver position. Off the field, the Browns will surely have taken note of an eye-opening move from one of their former wide receivers, David Bell, as he is filing a $300 million lawsuit over an alleged botched surgery that forced him to retire from the NFL prematurely.

David Bell Files $300 Million Lawsuit in Response to Botched Surgery

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Bell spent his entire career with the Browns, flashing his potential at various times in 2022 and 2023. As a rookie, Bell caught 24 passes for 214 yards, and he appeared set to gradually become a more important piece of the passing game as time went on.

Instead, Bell played in just one game in 2024 before he suffered a season-ending hip injury. Bell opened the 2025 campaign on the non-football injury list before abruptly retiring midway through October, as he claimed he was dealing with an injury that could risk his life or the loss of a limb.

Well, now we have more details on what Bell was going through. According to a post on X from Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, the former Cleveland playmaker filed a $300 million lawsuit against 15 defendants alleging that an unnecessary core muscle surgery nearly killed him and ended his football career.

Former Browns WR David Bell has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $300 million in damages against Jefferson Health System and 14 other defendants, alleging that an unnecessary surgery nearly killed him and ended his NFL career,” Meirov wrote. “Bell was misled into undergoing core muscle repair surgery based on misrepresented MRI findings. The procedure allegedly caused a severe injury to his femoral artery, requiring emergency, life-saving treatment.”

David Bell Situation Catches Browns’ Attention

Getty Former Browns wide receiver David Bell has filed a $300 million lawsuit against 15 defendants in response to a botched surgery that helped bring his NFL career to a premature end

The Browns were not listed as one of the 15 defendants in this lawsuit, as Bell is instead taking aim at the various medical companies and doctors who participated in this failed procedure. While Bell is thankfully still alive, the fact that this surgery may have forced him to retire is tough to stomach, especially given Cleveland’s consistent need for talented players.

As Bell’s lawsuit unfolds, the Browns will continue looking to establish themselves as a threat in the AFC North division. Beating a Ravens team that could be getting Lamar Jackson back under center is going to be easier said than done, but Cleveland has already gone toe-to-toe with some top-tier teams this season. Kickoff for this important divisional matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.