Browns Star Deliver Reality Check on Jets ‘Trap’

It’s very easy for teams in the NFL, or in any sport, really, to overlook an underachieving opponent, especially when you’re a perennial contender looking at two important division games sandwiched around a road game around a lesser foe. That is the situation that the 3-1 Cleveland Browns are in facing the 1-3 Jets this week, except that star safety Grant Delpit offers a pretty significant asterisk: We’re still the Browns.

No, that’s not meant to be condescending, but it is meant to remind fans and media–and most important, his teammates–that a few good weeks does not give this franchise license to take other NFL teams lightly. A common theme among Browns media this week, with last week’s win over the Steelers in the books and Week 6’s game against the Ravens looming, is that this game could be considered a “trap” game. Don’t tell that to Delpit.

Grant Delpit: ‘We’re Not in Ant Position to Be Calling Games Trap Games’

Speaking to Browns reporters on Friday in Berea, Delpit was clear: Four weeks does not earn you the right to shrug off foes.

Asked about the trap aspect of the Jets being 1-3, Delpit said, “They 1-3? I didn’t even know.”

He continued: “Nah, listen, we’re not in any position to be calling games trap games. We’re like, this is the fifth game of the year. So, we still got a lot to figure out. As you can see, it’s been pretty sloppy for us. So, glad that we’ve been able to find a way to win games in the end and not beat ourself when it counts, but it’s been pretty, pretty, pretty sloppy. So, we’ve got a lot to clean up.”

Full quote from Grant Delpit on if this weekend is a trap game. "Nah, listen, we're not in any position to be calling games trap games. This is the fifth game of the year. So we still got a lot to figure out. As you can see, it's been pretty sloppy for us. So glad that we've… https://t.co/oCtRNPz2DZ pic.twitter.com/aNIu7Yh3EN— 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) October 9, 2026

Browns Wary of Jets

Still, even with Delpit’s admonition, Browns coach Todd Monken said he is ready to root out any complacency coming out of the down time since last Thursday’s win. Getting self-satisfied is human nature, and it’s his job to keep players focused.

Said Monken: “I don’t care what level you’re at. Right. We’re all human. We want to be appreciated. We want to be a part of a winning culture. We want to win. And there’s no doubt that our players, after having those days off, I mean, who doesn’t want to be told, man, it’s pretty cool at that time to be a Cleveland Brown? Right.

“So, it’s human nature, but that is our job, is to bring us back down to earth. We’ve won three games and that doesn’t get you anywhere. It’s a nice start, but obviously our direct focus has to be an improvement as coaches and as players. And if we do that, then the results will take care of itself.”

The Browns face off against the Jets at MetLife Field at 1 pm ET on Sunday.