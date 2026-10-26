Browns QB Deshaun Watson Backed for Major NFL Award

Deshaun Watson has gone from being booed by his home crowd to a candidate for a significant NFL honor.

Watson — returning from two Achilles surgeries — has five game-winning drives for the 5-2 Cleveland Browns. Longtime team insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com believes Watson’s play has put him under consideration for Comeback Player of the Year, even with another prominent quarterback leading the race.

“Deshaun Watson has gone from not knowing if he could ever play in front of Browns fans again to becoming a legitimate candidate for NFL Comeback Player of the Year,” Cabot said. “Of course, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is clearly the frontrunner for that coveted postseason award, but Watson, after pulling off his fifth fourth-quarter game-winning drive of the season in Sunday’s 27-24 victory over the Titans, has to at least be in the conversation.”

Watson strengthened his case Sunday, throwing for 308 yards and delivering his fifth fourth-quarter game-winning drive in Cleveland’s 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Browns improved to 5-2, with their quarterback producing his first 300-yard passing performance since joining the team.

Mahomes, who is under center for the undefeated Chiefs, entered Sunday as a minus-175 favorite for the award, per DraftKings. Watson is in the mix, along with New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Wawner, and Jacksonville Jaguars second-year CB/WR Travis Hunter.

Deshaun Watson Delivers Best Passing Day With Browns

Watson completed 25 of 36 passes against Tennessee, overcoming an early interception and adding a rushing touchdown. His 9-yard scoring run gave Cleveland a 24-17 lead with 4:34 remaining, but the Browns needed him again after Tony Pollard tied the game with 58 seconds left.

Watson answered with a 36-yard completion to Harold Fannin Jr., putting Cleveland in position for Andre Szmyt’s winning 32-yard field goal as time expired.

“He has something in him to be able to make plays when it counts,” Todd Monken said. “We’re trying to flatline our play earlier in the game to be more consistent.”

Watson also received substantial help from Cleveland’s young supporting cast. Rookie receiver KC Concepcion caught eight passes for 129 yards, while Fannin finished with six receptions for 91 yards. Quinshon Judkins added 96 rushing yards and two touchdowns — by far his best game of the season.

Watson Returns From Lengthy Injury Absence

Watson’s award case begins with the injuries that kept him off the field. He ruptured his right Achilles tendon in October 2024 and required another operation after tearing it again. The Browns announced the second surgery in January 2025, leaving his return timetable uncertain. Despite returning to practice, he ultimately missed the entire 2025 season.

The absence is relevant to the award’s criteria. The Associated Press’ guidance emphasizes overcoming injury, illness or other circumstances that caused a player to miss time the previous season.

Joe Flacco was the last Browns player to win the award, earning the honor in 2023 after coming off the couch as an unsigned free agent and leading Cleveland to the playoffs. The AP clarified its guidance the following offseason, shifting the focus away from career revivals like Flacco’s and toward players overcoming injury, illness or similar adversity.