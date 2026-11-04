Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gets Difficult Update on Playing Status

Deshaun Watson still has a chance to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, but Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken acknowledged that getting his quarterback ready without practice reps would be “difficult.”

With Watson in concussion protocol, Shedeur Sanders will work with the starters while Cleveland waits for clarity on its starting quarterback.

The Browns faced a similar situation last week with right tackle Tytus Howard, who missed all three practices before clearing concussion protocol and playing against Pittsburgh.

Monken indicated that following the same path would present additional challenges for Watson.

“I would say it’s more difficult for a quarterback than it was for Tytus last week. But we’ll let it play out. Shedeur will take the reps with the starters,” Monken said.

The concern extends beyond knowing the game plan. Monken pointed to the timing a quarterback develops with his receivers during the week.

“I just mean in terms of the mental aspect of it, just the position itself is much more difficult. If you’re not able to take the team reps and the throwing reps, how do you get the timing down with your receivers?” Monken said. “I’m just saying it’s very difficult that way.”

Monken stopped short of requiring Watson to practice before he would consider playing him.

“I don’t know that. I’m not saying I won’t. There’s a long time between now and then. You don’t know as the week goes on what will happen. It’s not ideal. But every situation is different.”

Watson Reported Symptoms After Steelers Loss

Watson entered concussion protocol Tuesday after reporting symptoms that began Monday night, according to the Browns’ statement Wednesday.

He had returned to Sunday’s 27-6 loss to Pittsburgh after passing an evaluation following a first-quarter helmet-to-helmet hit. The Browns said Watson also passed evaluations after the game and Monday morning.

Monken credited Watson for reporting the symptoms despite his desire to play.

“What I would say is credit to Deshaun. After the game felt fine. Monday night started feeling a bit of a headache and then came in Tuesday and reported it,” Monken said. “Credit to him as someone who really loves playing the game. Shedeur will take the reps today with the ones.”

Shedeur Sanders Takes Over First-Team Reps

Sanders would make his first start of the season if Watson cannot play. Monken said Cleveland will add walkthroughs and meetings to help prepare him for that possibility.

“He’s been in all the meetings previously and has seen all the game film. We’ll have to get some extra walks in, some extra meetings in as we proceed,” Monken said. “He’s been working each week diligently with the expectation of the chance he could play. It was true for any game that he’d have to prepare like he could play, just like last game.”

Monken also pointed to Sanders’ extensive work during the preseason quarterback competition as a benefit now.

“I don’t know how Deshaun will feel tomorrow. I’m excited for us to go out there today. I can’t wait to see (Sanders) let it rip today and see where we’re at,” Monken said. “That’s why you build depth and why he got a ton of reps in fall camp. That’s really the benefit of all this. When we opened it up as a competition, he got a ton of those reps.”