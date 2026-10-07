Deshaun Watson Gets Blunt Message on Browns Future

Deshaun Watson is helping the Cleveland Browns win again, but Albert Breer wants to see more before trusting him to shape their future at quarterback.

Cleveland has won three straight games to reach 3-1, with Watson delivering a go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter each time. His resurgence could give the Browns more flexibility as they weigh their next move at the position.

Breer believes there could be value in keeping a dependable veteran while waiting for the right young quarterback. He is less convinced Watson has established himself as that option.

“I think he has to do more. I don’t think we’re there yet,” Breer said.

The Browns have resources to pursue a quarterback next spring. They hold two first-round picks in the 2027 NFL draft, including the Los Angeles Rams‘ selection acquired in the Myles Garrett trade. Breer cautioned against making a costly commitment without believing in the player.

“When you go all-in on a quarterback in the top 10, you better make sure you’re getting it right because you’re tying your job security to that guy,” Breer said.

Breer Points to Chiefs as Potential Browns Blueprint

Breer pointed to how the Kansas City Chiefs handled the position after Andy Reid arrived in 2013.

The Chiefs acquired Alex Smith and used the No. 1 overall pick on offensive tackle Eric Fisher. Smith kept Kansas City competitive and earned Pro Bowl selections following the 2013 and 2016 seasons before the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2017.

Smith gave Reid a quarterback he could win with while the team searched for someone who could take the offense further. Breer sees a possible path for Cleveland to gain similar breathing room.

“I think it’s going to take some more time for Deshaun to get to the point where you feel that way about him,” Breer said. “I do think there’s a world where they’re drafting too low next year to end up with whoever it is who goes in the top five, or maybe they don’t like the options they have in front of them at No. 7 or 8 if they’re picking there. Having that flexibility to not force it with a young quarterback, I think, is gold.”

The draft slots are hypothetical, with most of the season still ahead. But continued success would push Cleveland’s own selection further down the board, potentially complicating its access to the top quarterback prospects.

Deshaun Watson Builds Case During Browns Winning Streak

Watson strengthened his case in Cleveland’s 27-24 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 1. He completed 24 of 33 passes for 268 yards, one touchdown and one interception, then led the late possession that ended with Andre Szmyt’s winning 56-yard field goal.

It was another productive finish, although Watson’s second-half mistakes helped Pittsburgh get back into the game. He lost a fumble and threw an interception as Cleveland let an 11-point halftime lead slip away.

“Second half, I made it harder on us. I have to protect the ball,” Watson said during his postgame interview with Amazon Prime.

Through four games, Watson has completed 69.6% of his passes for 855 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also added 127 rushing yards, putting his two Achilles surgeries behind him.

It gives him something to build on under Todd Monken, with a significant contract decision approaching. Watson is playing the final season of the five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million deal he signed in 2022. Keeping him as a starting option beyond this season would require the Browns to address his contract.

Cleveland faces the New York Jets in Week 5, giving Watson another opportunity to extend the winning streak and strengthen his case for a future.