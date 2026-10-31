Browns Get Late Boost for Deshaun Watson Before Steelers Game

Deshaun Watson will have a key piece of his protection available when the Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Starting right tackle Tytus Howard cleared concussion protocol Saturday and no longer carries an injury designation for Sunday’s game, the Browns announced.

Howard had been listed as questionable after missing practice this week. His clearance removes one of Cleveland’s biggest personnel questions before a matchup that will decide sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

The Browns and Steelers both enter at 5-2. Cleveland won the first meeting 27-24 on October 1, but the rematch brings a road environment and another assignment against Pittsburgh’s edge rushers.

Howard’s availability is particularly significant with T.J. Watt on the opposite side. Dawand Jones had been in line to replace Howard if the veteran could not clear the protocol.

Tytus Howard Returns After Leaving Titans Game

Howard left last Sunday’s victory over Tennessee early in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Jones took over and played the final 25 offensive snaps.

Coach Todd Monken had left open the possibility Friday that Howard could still play despite the missed practices.

Howard has been an important part of Cleveland’s rebuilt offensive line since arriving from Houston in March. The Browns sent a fifth-round pick to the Texans for Howard, who also signed a three-year deal in conjunction with the trade. He had started all 93 of his appearances during seven seasons with Houston.

The move reunited Howard with Watson after the two played together with the Texans. Howard also had experience working under Browns offensive line coach George Warhop, who coached him in Houston in 2022.

Deshaun Watson Looks to Build on Breakout Performance

Watson completed 25 of 36 passes for 308 yards in the 27-24 victory over Tennessee, adding a rushing touchdown and leading the final drive that set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal.

The Browns also ran for a season-high 183 yards, giving Watson more support than he had received during some of the offense’s difficult afternoons.

Protection was a notable part of the improvement. Watson was sacked once against the Titans after taking five sacks against Baltimore and eight against the Jets. Monken attributed the progress to several factors Friday, including quicker decisions, better rushing production and more manageable situations.

“It’s never just one thing. Protection was better. We got the ball out better. We were able to run the ball better,” Monken said. “We were ahead of the chains, we schemed guys open a little bit easier than we did the week before, where he was able to – he ended up holding it. Some was him; some was us. It’s never just one thing.”

The Browns have already shown they can finish against the Steelers. Their first meeting came down to a late field goal after Pittsburgh erased a fourth-quarter deficit. Sunday gives Cleveland a chance to complete its first season sweep of the Steelers since 1988.