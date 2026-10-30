Steelers Respond to Jared Verse’s Latest Trash Talk

Jared Verse’s latest challenge to the Pittsburgh Steelers reached Jaquan Brisker, who fired back at the Cleveland Browns pass rusher.

The Steelers safety responded Thursday as the teams prepared for a rematch between two 5-2 clubs. Verse made it clear earlier in the day that he wasn’t backing away from his criticism of Pittsburgh after calling the Browns’ AFC North rivals dirty.

“I’m not worried about Cam. I’m not worried about their O-line. I’m not worried about nobody they got on their team,” Verse said. “We out there to go dominate. About to make Pittsburgh ours on Sunday.”

Brisker acknowledged the comments during his Thursday media availability, adding another voice to a week of back-and-forth between the teams.

“I definitely heard what they said on the other side,” Brisker said. “It’s one of them games, for sure…it’s bulletin board material.

“It’s time to play. We’re gonna see what they have on the field.”

The stakes for the matchup are already significant. Cleveland holds the head-to-head advantage after winning the first meeting, and another victory would give the Browns a season sweep and separation from Pittsburgh in the division race.

Steelers Said Jared Verse’s Words ‘Will be Addressed’

The dispute began after Cleveland’s October 1 victory, when Verse accused Pittsburgh of playing dirty and criticized the extra attention he received in protection.

Heyward responded on “The Rich Eisen Show” this week, questioning why standard tactics had drawn the complaints.

“Double teaming, sliding, chipping, are those not allowed in our game?” Heyward said. “Yeah, I got the bruises to prove it. But we don’t whine about it, baby. It’s part of the game. And so, I’m looking forward to this game. It’s gonna be a fun game. Both teams are in position to do a lot of work in this division, as they say.

“The AFC North is on fire and I’m glad I’m in the kitchen because I like it that way. But those are words that were said and they will be addressed.”

Verse has yet to record a sack through seven games with Cleveland. Defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg still praised Verse’s disruption, pointing to his work during the goal-line stand against Tennessee.

“You watch that last game, he’s got multiple plays where he is creating havoc and disruption,” Rutenberg said. “He’s a huge part of that goal line stand. And he’s continuing to find his ways to create pressure, to create disruption in the run game, to set edges, and I see it every day in practice.”

Browns Chase Rare Sweep of Pittsburgh

Cleveland won the first meeting 27-24 on Andre Szmyt’s 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining. Grant Delpit intercepted Aaron Rodgers on Pittsburgh’s final possession to finish the game.

Cleveland also committed 14 penalties for 88 yards in that matchup, nearly costing them the game. Todd Monken acknowledged this week that the Browns “crossed the line” at times and need to handle things differently this time around.

“A few times in that game where we did go across the line, whether it was the quarterback, whether it was the physicality, whether it was personal fouls, and ultimately that’s Browns hurting Browns,” Monken said.

Sunday offers a chance to end two lengthy droughts: Cleveland has not swept Pittsburgh since 1988 or won a regular-season game there since 2003.