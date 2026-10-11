Browns QB Deshaun Watson Ripped for Actions on Game-Sealing Play

Deshaun Watson’s last chance to rescue the Cleveland Browns ended with the ball still in his hands.

Facing fourth-and-11 on Cleveland’s final possession against the New York Jets, Watson scrambled toward the sideline before going to the ground without attempting a pass. The Browns’ comeback hopes ended with him, sealing a 17-12 loss that brought fresh criticism of the veteran quarterback.

Cleveland had been positioned to escape with another victory. The Browns led 12-10 when Carson Schwesinger stripped Jets quarterback Geno Smith and Adin Huntington recovered, giving Cleveland possession in New York territory with 4:13 remaining.

But Quinshon Judkins ran out of bounds on first down, and two incomplete passes followed. The Browns took only seconds off the clock before sending out the punt team.

Then the snap sailed over Corey Bojorquez. The Jets recovered at Cleveland’s 23-yard line, and Braelon Allen’s 22-yard touchdown run put New York ahead with 3:01 remaining.

The Browns punted on their next possession. Their defense delivered another stop, but Cleveland went backward on its final opportunity before Watson’s fourth-down scramble ended it.

“Deshaun Watson with the game on the line didn’t even try to throw the ball. He knows he’s not getting benched any time soon,” one fan wrote on X.

Others directed their frustration toward Watson’s future with the franchise.

“One step closer to the end of the Watson era. This is a win for the Browns. Get him gone. This is horrible. How do you lose to the Jets? Have Deshaun Watson as your QB, that’s how,” another said.

“All I will say is there needs to be an investigation with Deshaun Watson. That last 5 minutes was pretty obvious…” the fan wrote.

Deshaun Watson Had Little Help Against Jets

Watson’s final play was frustrating, but the problems surrounding him were difficult to ignore.

Heavy rain complicated the passing game throughout the afternoon, and Cleveland struggled to protect its quarterback. Watson was sacked eight times for a combined loss of 54 yards, repeatedly leaving the offense trying to recover from negative plays.

He finished 15-of-33 for 155 yards and a touchdown. Watson also contributed 40 rushing yards on six attempts as he tried to keep possessions alive with his legs.

The running game offered little relief. Judkins managed 44 yards on 14 carries, averaging 3.1 yards per attempt. On an afternoon when a dependable ground attack could have helped Cleveland control both the conditions and the clock, the Browns struggled mightily to find one.

Watson also played most of the game without rookie receiver KC Concepcion, who was ruled out in the first quarter with a head injury. Concepcion caught one pass for five yards before his afternoon ended, taking another option out of Cleveland’s passing game.

Browns Face Ravens After Winning Streak Ends

The loss dropped Cleveland to 3-2 and snapped its three-game winning streak. It could also cool some of the growing discussion about Watson remaining the Browns’ quarterback beyond this season.

Before Sunday’s game, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that a playoff appearance could lead Cleveland to pursue another contract with Watson.

“If he takes them to the playoffs this season, the Browns will certainly try to re-sign or extend him,” Cabot wrote.

That possibility remains tied to what Watson and the Browns accomplish over the rest of the season. Sunday was a costly missed opportunity, particularly after Cleveland’s defense handed the offense possession and a late lead.

The Browns return home to face the Baltimore Ravens on October 18, giving Watson a chance to respond in a divisional matchup.