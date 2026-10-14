Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Message on ‘Dirty’ Hit

Deshaun Watson is giving Minkah Fitzpatrick the benefit of the doubt after the hit that left Cleveland Browns rookie KC Concepcion in concussion protocol.

Concepcion exited Cleveland’s 17-12 loss to the New York Jets in the first quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Fitzpatrick. The veteran safety was flagged for unnecessary roughness, his second penalty involving Concepcion on the drive. Earlier, Fitzpatrick grabbed the receiver’s facemask, pulling off his helmet.

Asked Wednesday whether he considered the hit dirty, Watson declined to go that far.

“I mean, I was from the opposite end, so I couldn’t really tell. I mean, I’ve seen the footage and stuff like that. I know Minkah was just making a play and trying to make a play, but yeah, I mean, I guess it’s football. I’m just glad that KC is healthy and he’s doing a lot better for sure,” Watson said.

Watson’s response followed a similar assessment from Browns coach Todd Monken, who described the collision as a “bang-bang play” after the game. Fitzpatrick remained in the matchup, while Cleveland lost Concepcion for the rest of the afternoon.

Deshaun Watson Hopes to Have KC Concepcion Back

Concepcion took an encouraging step Wednesday, returning to practice as a limited participant. He remained in concussion protocol, however, leaving his availability against the Baltimore Ravens unsettled. The first-round pick has 18 catches for 149 yards through five games.

Cleveland struggled to sustain much offense without him against the Jets. The Browns finished with a season-low 198 net yards and managed just one touchdown, a 29-yard connection between Watson and rookie Denzel Boston in the fourth quarter.

Watson wants Concepcion back, but he also stressed the need for Cleveland’s receivers to prepare for assignments beyond their usual roles.

“I mean we hope to have KC back, but all the guys are doing a great job of just trying to learn every position. You never know what’s going to go down, depending on the week and how the flow of the game is going to go.

“But if we all can just be on the same page and know the full game plan and not just one position, then it definitely presents itself better. But IB (Isaiah Bond) and all the guys are doing a good job of just making sure that we’re all learning the whole concept. So regardless if your number’s called, you haven’t played that position all year or all week, you’re ready for those opportunities.”

Bond caught three of seven targets for 74 yards against the Jets, but his drops cost the Browns. He took on a larger role after Concepcion’s departure, with mixed results for an offense already struggling in the rain. Watson said his approach with a receiver coming off a drop is to keep his confidence intact.

“Just encourage them. Just keep working hard, keep trying to find ways to get open and I’m going to keep coming to you. Those opportunities are going to continue to show. Just make the next play. We can’t dwell on the last one. So, when that next opportunity comes, just make that play.”

Jerry Jeudy Remains in Browns Trade Rumors

The Browns’ receiver situation could change further before the trade deadline, with Jerry Jeudy continuing to draw attention as a potential departure.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday that Jeudy is available and that Cleveland would like compensation in the early third- to fourth-round range. Schultz questioned whether the Browns could land that return, noting that Jeudy played just 24 snaps against the Jets despite Concepcion’s early exit.

Jeudy has eight catches for 81 yards and no touchdowns through five games, modest production for a veteran whose role has diminished as Cleveland develops its younger receivers.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that his understanding is Cleveland is not actively shopping Jeudy, although a strong offer could change the team’s approach. Fowler pointed to the Browns’ improved play and continued need for veteran help.

Moving Jeudy would place even more responsibility on Boston, Concepcion and Bond. With Concepcion still working through protocol, Cleveland is already getting a look at how quickly its receiver depth can be tested.