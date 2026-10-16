Browns’ Deshaun Watson Gets Clear Message From Todd Monken After 8 Sacks vs. Jets

The Cleveland Browns put together what felt like a patchwork offensive line over the offseason, which also currently starts two rookies, but the new grouping worked (for the most part) until traveling to New York in Week 5 to play the Jets.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered through eight sacks in that five-point loss and put the football on the ground three times, losing one of those fumbles. Head coach Todd Monken spoke to those issues on Thursday, October 15 with a direct message to his QB about trying to run around too frequently in an attempt to make plays with his legs.

“I think that’s always the case. That’s not a Deshaun issue. That’s an athletic quarterback issue and trying to make plays,” Monken said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “They’re so used to being able to escape and make plays, and you do see it, you see it weekly. So that’s the hardest part, is when you’ve got to get the ball out. You’ve got to mitigate the loss. Because for every big play that you make, it can’t be offset with a sack.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Taking too Long to Throw Football

Watson’s statistic of 19 sacks taken leads the NFL through five weeks, while he ranks 28th in the league in time to throw at 3.04 seconds, per the SleeperBrowns X account.

That is clearly part of the issue, though Monken also noted things the coaching staff and offensive line can do to help Watson and improve the sack problem.

“So, we have to do a better job coaching-wise with our protection schemes, our communication up front, and our attention to detail as a group,” Monken continued. “And then we’ll give ourselves a chance.”

That said, Watson’s average air yards per attempt is just 3.6 yards per throw, which ranks 35th in the league. If he isn’t going to push the football downfield, which Watson rarely does, there is little reason he should be holding onto the ball for more than three seconds per pass attempt.

Deshaun Watson May Be Without Several Weapons Against Ravens

Cleveland hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, whose defense has just 10 sacks on the season, which ties the unit for 23rd in the NFL along with three other groups.

Given that, Watson should have more time in the pocket in general, which should help aid passing efficiency. However, wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion were limited participants in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday this week as they battle foot and concussion concerns, respectively.

How well the run game functions is also a legitimate question, as Quinshon Judkins missed both sessions with an ankle injury and Dylan Sampson may not be ready to return following an extended absence due to a knee injury.

In other words, Watson could find himself on an island of sorts against the Ravens absent a reliable run game or his Nos. 1 and 2 targeted pass-catchers this year.