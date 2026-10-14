Browns Announce Good News on Injured Playmaker

There has not been much good happening with the Cleveland Browns running game, either on the field or in the trainer’s room. Struggling starter Quinshon Judkins was in a walking boot for an ankle injury in the moments after the team’s disappointing loss to the Jets on Sunday, and it was revealed that backup running back Raheim Sanders was hurt worse than expected, too, in the game, with a hip injury that has landed him on the injured reserve, forcing him out for four weeks. But a glimmer of hope glistened on Wednesday as the Browns announced that Dylan Sampson, who had been Judkins’ backup, would be eligible to return from the IR.

From the Browns’ release on Wednesday: “The Browns announced RB Dylan Sampson has been designated for return and is eligible to return to practice. Sampson was originally placed on injured reserve on Sept. 15 after he sustained a knee injury in the season opener against the Jaguars on Sept. 13.

“Sampson, a fourth-round pick in 2025, has appeared in 16 career games. He has recorded 175 career rushing yards on 65 attempts, while adding 33 receptions for 271 yards with two touchdowns.”

Browns Could Get Dylan Sampson, but Still Sapped by Injuries

The Browns are sorting through some significant injuries all over the roster this week, a critical week ahead of an AFC North battle against the Ravens, who are in first place in the division. Even the good news on Sampson is not definitive–opening his practice window means the Browns have 21 days to activate him, and he might not be ready to play.

Coach Todd Monken said there was a “chance” Sampson could play, but was not certain.

Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN reported that nine players were set to sit out practice–including Judkins, the team’s three best interior defensive linemen and star linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

He wrote: “Browns pre-practice injury report. The following players are not expected to practice today due to injury: Derek Barnett (ankle), Maliek Collins (foot), Mason Graham (knee, ankle), Mike Hall (ankle), Tytus Howard (knee), Teven Jenkins (back), Quinshon Judkins (ankle), Carsen Ryan (calf), Carson Schwesinger (ankle). In addition RB Dylan Sampson has been designated for return and is eligible to return to practice.”