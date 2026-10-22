Browns Get Blunt Warning on Trading $52 Million Pass-Catcher

Trading Jerry Jeudy could send the wrong message to a Cleveland Browns team that is finding ways to win.

The Browns improved to 4-2 with their Week 6 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, and Jeudy helped deliver it. His 33-yard catch on the final possession moved Cleveland into field-goal range, giving the veteran receiver another argument for staying put as the trade deadline approaches.

ESPN Cleveland analyst Tony Grossi believes the Browns have to consider how moving Jeudy would land with the players still in the building.

“I think their record is complicating that trade. I don’t think even anyone in the building expected them to be 4-2 after six games. What message would it send to that locker room right now if you traded Jerry Jeudy?” Grossi said on ESPN Cleveland. “It would be almost a white flag. But if they were 2-4, I think it would be done.”

Jerry Jeudy Gives Browns Reason to Keep Him

Jeudy caught four passes for a team-high 69 yards against Baltimore, his most productive game of the season. His biggest reception came on third-and-5, when Deshaun Watson found him across the middle for 33 yards to set up the winning kick.

The performance followed a difficult stretch for Jeudy, who went without a reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. He has caught 10 passes for 124 yards over the past three games, accounting for most of his season totals of 12 catches and 150 yards.

Those numbers remain modest for a receiver who earned a Pro Bowl selection after his 1,229-yard season in 2024. But head coach Todd Monken made clear after the Ravens win that Jeudy still has a place in Cleveland’s offense.

“I gave him a game ball and he deserves it. We’re better on offense when Jerry’s a part of it,” Monken said.

Monken also took responsibility for getting Jeudy more involved. He credited the receiver for embracing his role alongside rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, improving his work in practice and giving the coaching staff reasons to keep putting him on the field.

Jeudy acknowledged that accepting fewer opportunities has been difficult, but said he has tried to stay ready.

“You can’t let that discourage you. Got to stay focused and wait your turn, week by week,” Jeudy said.

Browns Have Room to Be Patient Before Trade Deadline

Keeping Jeudy would not prevent the Browns from continuing to develop their rookie receivers. His recent contributions suggest room for all three, especially while Cleveland is still trying to establish offensive consistency.

The Browns also have not been portrayed as a team desperate to move him. During an October 8 appearance on ESPN Cleveland, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Cleveland was willing to consider a worthwhile offer but did not feel compelled to shop its players.

Their victory over Baltimore gives them another reason to remain patient. Jeudy’s production could increase another team’s interest, but it also strengthens the case for retaining him. The November 10 trade deadline leaves Cleveland time to evaluate both.