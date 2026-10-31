Browns Deliver ‘Really Good’ News on Injured DL Before Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns have had a hard time keeping defensive linemen healthy this season, with injuries cropping up for star Mason Graham as well as backup Mike Hall, and with Kalia Davis out for the season on injured reserve with a quad injury. But the news keeps getting better for the team heading into Sunday’s big matchup against the Steelers, with first place in the AFC North on the line: Graham is back in the lineup and now, Hall is available, too.

Hall Jr. went down with a high ankle sprain against the Steelers on Oct. 1, and he’s coming back against them on Sunday.

Hall suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 4 against Pittsburgh, and went into the locker room early before halftime. He managed to come back and play on the injured ankle that Thursday night, and recorded a sack of Aaron Rodgers. But he might have further injured it–he has not played since. Hall was limited in practice this week, but is off the injury report, meaning he will play on Sunday.

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Browns Eager to Get Mike Hall Back

Browns coach Todd Monken hailed Hall’s return for Week 8.

“Feel really good,” he said. “He tried to go last week, just couldn’t. A lot like Mason (Graham) tried the week before that. So, really excited to have him back in the rotation. Sam (Kamara) did a great job in the three weeks we elevated him, for us up front, so feel like we’ve got really good depth there, and getting Mike back is a real boost.”

That is a change for Cleveland, which entered the season concerned about depth on the line. But the Browns have been happy with the players in place. The Browns are still struggling to stop opponents from running the ball, and that will be a factor against the Steelers.

Said Monken: “Oh, for sure. I mean, there’s a number of reasons why they had the performance they did against us. Couple of misfits. Ball got out on us a couple of times, but we certainly can be a lot cleaner there with our fits, and Mike helps with that. In terms of disruption.”