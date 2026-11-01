Browns DE Jared Verse Gets Tossed During Dirty Play vs. Steelers

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse was dumped headfirst to the turf by Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick on Sunday after a week of trash talk between the AFC North rivals.

Verse was trying to block a kick when McCormick lifted him off the ground and sent him crashing down. Verse also ripped off McCormick’s helmet during the exchange.

The play at Acrisure Stadium brought the tension between Verse and Pittsburgh’s offensive line back into focus. The Browns pass rusher had accused the Steelers of playing dirty after their first meeting and stood by his comments ahead of the rematch.

Both teams entered Sunday at 5-2, with sole possession of first place in the AFC North on the line.

Jared Verse Refused to Back Down From Steelers

Verse’s criticism following Cleveland’s Week 4 victory drew a response from Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward, who defended his teammates during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“Those are words that were said and they will be addressed,” Heyward said.

Verse had an opportunity to ease the tension when he spoke with reporters Thursday. He instead dismissed the idea that Heyward’s response or Pittsburgh’s offensive line had him concerned.

“I’m not worried about Cam,” Verse said. “I’m not worried about their O-line. I’m not worried about nobody they got on their team. We out there to go dominate.”

Jared Verse and Mason McCormick Have History

Sunday’s confrontation followed an earlier exchange between the same two players. During the first meeting, Verse swung at McCormick following a missed field goal by Steelers kicker Chris Boswell. No flag was thrown.

Verse’s complaints extended beyond Pittsburgh’s protection schemes. He accused the Steelers of unnecessary contact and made clear he was looking forward to facing them again.

The rematch also carried individual stakes for Verse. He entered Sunday still seeking his first sack with Cleveland after arriving in the offseason trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year recorded 12 sacks across his first two NFL seasons.

Browns Warned About Keeping Cool

Browns coach Todd Monken had addressed the possibility of emotions spilling over before Cleveland traveled to Pittsburgh. Asked about Verse’s comments and the chippiness of the first meeting, Monken said the Browns needed to match Pittsburgh’s physical approach while controlling their own mistakes.

The Browns committed 14 penalties for 88 yards in their Week 4 win.

“There were a few times in that game where we did go across the line — whether it was the quarterback, whether it was the physicality, whether it was personal fouls,” Monken said, “and ultimately that’s Browns hurting Browns.”

Cleveland also faced an early disruption at quarterback Sunday. Deshaun Watson briefly left after a hit to the head from Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker, sending Shedeur Sanders into the game.

Watson returned on the Browns’ second possession, leaving Cleveland to regroup after a turbulent opening.