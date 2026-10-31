Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Gets New Update on Trade Future

The Cleveland Browns’ playoff push appears to have changed the outlook for a Jerry Jeudy trade.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones offered a new assessment of the veteran receiver’s future in his latest “What I’m Hearing” column, pointing to Cleveland’s position in the AFC North and its alternatives at wide receiver.

“While Jerry Jeudy was a potential trade target last month, I don’t get the sense the Cleveland Browns would part with him now. If the AFC North-leading Browns had been getting more out of Isaiah Bond, maybe Jeudy would be on the move regardless of Cleveland’s standing. But now the playoffs are a real possibility,” Jones said.

The assessment leaves room for circumstances to change before the November 10 trade deadline. It nevertheless points toward Cleveland holding onto a veteran who has helped close out important victories despite losing his starting job.

The Browns are 5-2 entering Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh, where they will face a Steelers team with the same record. Another division win would strengthen the case for keeping useful pieces around Deshaun Watson.

Jerry Jeudy Has Delivered Despite Reduced Role

Jeudy’s role has changed significantly as rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston have moved into the starting lineup. Todd Monken acknowledged Jeudy’s demotion after Cleveland’s first win over Pittsburgh, praising the receiver for helping deliver late in the victory.

“For a guy who isn’t starting now, he’s a rotational player, that’s so cool for him,” Monken said.

Jeudy caught three passes for 36 yards that night, with two receptions producing first downs on Cleveland’s final scoring drive. His contributions helped put Andre Szmyt in position to kick the winning field goal.

He delivered again against Baltimore on October 18. Jeudy turned a third-and-5 completion into a 33-yard gain on the final possession, setting up another Szmyt winner. He finished with four receptions for 69 yards.

Monken awarded Jeudy a game ball after that performance and credited his work in practice.

“I gave him a game ball and he deserves it. We’re better on offense when Jerry is a part of it,” Monken said.

Browns’ Young Receivers Shape Trade Decision

Concepcion’s emergence has given Cleveland another reason for optimism about its passing game. The first-round pick caught eight passes for 129 yards against Tennessee and added 23 rushing yards. Through seven games, he leads Cleveland with 30 receptions.

Boston has also established a prominent role, giving the Browns two rookie receivers to build around.

Cleveland also has needs elsewhere. Albert Breer reported that the Browns are exploring help at pass rusher and blocking tight end.

A team chasing a playoff spot must weigh the value of future draft compensation against players who can help it win now. Jeudy has already supplied evidence on the latter side of that argument.

The Browns have games at Pittsburgh and New Orleans before the deadline. Those results will give Cleveland more information about its postseason chances as it decides whether to make a move.