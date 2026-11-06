Browns’ Jerry Jeudy Sends Clear Message on Shedeur Sanders

Jerry Jeudy is backing Shedeur Sanders as the Cleveland Browns prepare for a possible quarterback change, nearly a year after their sideline disagreement drew national attention.

Sanders is in line for his first start of the season against the New Orleans Saints with Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol. Watson has not been officially ruled out, but Sanders took the first-team practice reps Wednesday.

Asked what gives him confidence in Sanders, Jeudy pointed to the quarterback’s ability to create opportunities downfield.

“Just his competitive nature, man, his big-play ability, the way he drives the ball downfield, gives the receiver chances and just make plays,” Jeudy said, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “He’s a baller, man.”

Their preparation together looks different this time. Sanders competed for the starting job throughout the offseason and training camp, giving him extensive work with Cleveland’s receivers before Watson won the job.

Now, the Browns could need that connection with a 5-3 record to protect and Jeudy searching for a larger share of the offense.

Shedeur Sanders Ready to Step Up for Browns

Sanders framed the opportunity around helping a team Watson has guided through the first eight games.

“On my end, I just have to step up for the quarterback room, for the team, and do what I have to do,” Sanders said in his Wednesday news conference.

The second-year quarterback has been in this position before. He took over after Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion last season and started Cleveland’s final seven games, finishing that stretch 3-4.

Sanders threw seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his rookie season. This opportunity comes with a full offseason in Todd Monken’s offense and experience preparing alongside the players he could be throwing to Sunday. Monken has also praised how Sanders handled the backup role.

“Since I’ve been here, all he’s done is work. All he’s done is be diligent and ask great questions,” Monken said Wednesday.

The Browns are giving Sanders the practice work to prepare for New Orleans while Watson works through the protocol.

Jeudy and Sanders Move Forward After Sideline Tension

Jeudy’s endorsement follows a rocky stretch with Sanders last season. During Cleveland’s 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, television cameras captured Jeudy gesturing and clapping his hands while reviewing a play with Sanders on a sideline tablet. Sanders responded and shook his head during the exchange.

Both players later said they had addressed the disagreement.

“We spoke about it,” Jeudy said at the time. “We’re good.”

Jeudy finished that game with three catches for 26 yards. Sanders was still developing chemistry with the starting receivers after spending most of his rookie season without first-team reps.

A year later, Jeudy’s place in the offense has changed. Rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston have taken on starting responsibilities, leaving the veteran with fewer opportunities.

Jeudy has 16 receptions for 171 yards and no touchdowns through eight games. He went without a catch on one target in Sunday’s 27-6 loss to Pittsburgh. Monken has maintained that Jeudy still matters to the offense.

“I mean, we’re better with Jerry than we are without Jerry,” Monken said.

A potential reunion with Sanders gives Jeudy another opportunity to turn that support into production.