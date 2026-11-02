Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Faces New Questions Ahead of Trade Deadline

Jerry Jeudy’s role with the Cleveland Browns dwindled to a single target Sunday with the NFL trade deadline approaching.

The veteran receiver did not catch a pass in Cleveland’s 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns fell to 5-3, leaving questions about how Jeudy fits into an offense that still needs help sustaining drives and finishing possessions.

Jeudy’s empty afternoon came as Cleveland generated plenty of passing yardage as they looked to claw back from an early deficit. Deshaun Watson threw for 324 yards, while tight end Harold Fannin Jr. led the offense with 10 catches for a career-high 154 yards.

Rookie receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion each finished with 37 receiving yards. Boston caught six passes and Concepcion had three. Jeudy, meanwhile, did not catch his lone target.

Jeudy has 16 receptions for 171 yards and no touchdowns through eight games.

His role has already shifted as Boston and Concepcion have taken on starting responsibilities. Sunday provided little opportunity for Jeudy to make the kind of late contribution that had helped Cleveland in previous wins.

That limited involvement adds another consideration for general manager Andrew Berry as the November 10 trade deadline nears.

Latest Trade Assessment Still Favors Jeudy Staying Put

Jeudy’s quiet game has not produced a confirmed change in Cleveland’s plans. The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones’ reported before the Steelers game that Cleveland appeared inclined to keep Jeudy. Jones also pointed to the production of second-year receiver Isaiah Bond as a factor.

“While Jerry Jeudy was a potential trade target last month, I don’t get the sense the Cleveland Browns would part with him now. If the AFC North-leading Browns had been getting more out of Isaiah Bond, maybe Jeudy would be on the move regardless of Cleveland’s standing. But now the playoffs are a real possibility,” Jones said.

Cleveland has since lost its share of first place, but remains above .500 with nine games left. The deadline decision will require a broader evaluation than one difficult afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Jeudy Has Delivered Important Plays in Reduced Role

The Browns have already benefited from keeping Jeudy involved, even after his move into a rotation.

In Cleveland’s first meeting with Pittsburgh, he caught three passes for 36 yards. Two receptions moved the chains on the final scoring drive, helping set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal.

Jeudy delivered again against Baltimore on October 18, finishing with four catches for 69 yards. His 33-yard reception on the last possession helped position Szmyt for another winner.

“I mean, we’re better with Jerry than we are without Jerry,” coach Todd Monken said. “And I think we’re doing a better job of getting him involved and trying to find the places where we can use Jerry. And it hasn’t been easy, as I said before.”

The Browns travel to New Orleans on November 8, giving Jeudy one more game before the trade deadline. His next opportunity comes with Cleveland trying to get its offense back into the end zone after being held to two field goals in Pittsburgh.