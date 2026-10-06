Browns Get Good News on 310-Pound Mason Graham Replacement

The Cleveland Browns could soon get a 310-pound reinforcement to help cover the loss of Mason Graham.

The Browns designated defensive tackle Kalia Davis to return from injured reserve on Tuesday, making him eligible to resume practice. It opens the door for an offseason addition to finally make his Cleveland debut.

Davis landed on injured reserve Sept. 1 with a quadriceps injury and missed the first four games. Cleveland has a 21-day practice window to evaluate him before deciding whether to activate him to the 53-man roster.

The 6-foot-2 Davis signed with the Browns in March after starting all 17 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season. He recorded 28 tackles, four tackles for loss and half a sack in 2025.

A sixth-round pick out of UCF in 2022, Davis brought 33 games of experience to Cleveland. His signing gave the Browns another veteran option inside, and Graham’s absence could create an immediate opportunity once Davis is ready.

Mason Graham Could Return for Ravens Matchup

Graham exited Thursday’s 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on their first offensive possession and later left the stadium on crutches with his left knee in a brace.

An MRI showed an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain. The Browns are evaluating his return on a week-to-week basis, leaving open the possibility of a relatively short absence.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported that a source would not be surprised if Graham returned for the Oct. 18 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. That would mean missing only Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, although Cleveland has not announced a return date.

Graham’s injury interrupted a strong start to his second season. He collected four sacks over the first three games and has 15 tackles, six tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

“He’s a tremendously talented young player that you could see early in the season, it all coming together,” head coach Todd Monken said.

Browns Announce Flurry of Roster Moves

The Browns also moved closer to getting quarterback Dillon Gabriel back Tuesday as they prepared for the Jets following an extended break after their Thursday night victory.

Gabriel became eligible to resume practice after missing the first four games with a back injury. Like Davis, he must be activated before he can return to game action.

Cleveland signed wide receiver James Proche II and defensive tackle Chris Williams to the practice squad, bringing back two familiar players.

Proche appeared in 19 games for the Browns during the 2023 and 2024 seasons before spending 2025 with the Tennessee Titans. Williams has played in 44 NFL games with the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears and previously spent time on Cleveland’s practice squad in 2023 and earlier this season.

The Browns released running back Eric Gray, punter Wes Pahl and offensive tackle Xavier Truss from the practice squad.