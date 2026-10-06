Browns Announce Dillon Gabriel Decision

Dillon Gabriel is headed back to practice, bringing the Cleveland Browns closer to a quarterback decision they have been able to put off for a month.

The Browns announced Tuesday that they have designated Gabriel and defensive tackle Kalia Davis to return to practice from injured reserve. Cleveland has a 21-day window to activate each player to the 53-man roster. If either player is not activated within that window, he will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Gabriel landed on injured reserve with a back injury during final roster cuts on August 30. Davis went on IR with a quadriceps injury on September 1.

The move clears Gabriel to resume practicing, but his return to the active roster still requires another transaction. That gives the Browns time to evaluate his health and determine how he fits into a crowded quarterback room.

Dillon Gabriel Has Case for Browns Backup Job

Cleveland’s depth chart lists Deshaun Watson as the starter, Shedeur Sanders as the backup and rookie Taylen Green third. Gabriel’s return gives head coach Todd Monken another option behind Watson.

A third-round pick in 2025, Gabriel completed 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions across 10 appearances as a rookie.

His strongest argument for a role in Monken’s offense came in the preseason finale against the New England Patriots. Gabriel completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-13 victory, directing five scoring drives in the first half. It came after Gabriel had very limited opportunities in training camp and the preseason.

“That’s great for him,” Monken said. “I know it’s been hard, let’s be real about it. But he’s a prideful guy who’s had a lot of success in his career, and all he does is prepare. That’s all he does. He comes to work every day and prepares like a pro. You can see he can really operate; he gets what we want to do, and he has a certain confidence about him when he takes the field. I’m fired up.”

Gabriel has an opportunity to make his case in practice. Tuesday’s designation does not settle where he would land on the depth chart if activated.

Browns Face Four-Quarterback Roster Decision

Activating Gabriel while retaining Watson, Sanders and Green would leave the Browns carrying four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. Cleveland could take that route, although it would mean using a roster spot that could otherwise provide depth elsewhere.

Another option would be to waive Green and attempt to bring him back to the practice squad. That would expose the rookie to claims from other teams, with no guarantee Cleveland could keep him.

Green offered a glimpse of his potential in the preseason finale, rushing for 66 yards on eight carries. His mobility gives the Browns a different developmental option at the position.

A trade involving a backup could also ease the roster squeeze, but Gabriel’s return to practice alone does not signal that a deal is coming. For now, the Browns can evaluate Gabriel without immediately clearing a roster spot. The next decision is whether to activate him within the 21-day window and, if they do, how many quarterbacks to keep.