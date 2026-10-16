Browns’ KC Concepcion Breaks Silence on Concussion-Inducing Hit

Cleveland Browns rookie KC Concepcion isn’t blaming Minkah Fitzpatrick for the hit that left him with a concussion and ended his afternoon early against the New York Jets.

Concepcion rejected the idea that Fitzpatrick had crossed the line during Cleveland’s 17-12 loss with a big hit that drew a flag and left some calling for his suspension.

“I don’t fault anybody. I know the game I signed up to play. To me, it wasn’t a dirty play. It was a football play,” Concepcion said.

Fitzpatrick’s hit knocked Concepcion to the turf late in the first quarter. The rookie remained down while medical personnel attended to him before eventually walking to the locker room under his own power. Cleveland ruled him out shortly afterward.

“I was actually trying to get back in the game,” Concepcion said.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Plans to Appeal NFL Fine

Fitzpatrick said Thursday that the NFL had fined him for the hit. He declined to disclose the amount and said he planned to appeal.

“It was a football play, in my opinion,” he said. “Obviously, we don’t like to see anybody get hurt. I’m happy to see that he’s back out practicing this week. But in my opinion, it was a football play, a bang-bang play.”

Officials penalized Fitzpatrick for hitting a defenseless receiver. Earlier on the same possession, he had drawn a facemask penalty on Concepcion that pulled the rookie’s helmet off.

“Minkah’s been in this league a long time and he’s not a dirty player,” Monken said.

KC Concepcion Cleared to Face Ravens

Concepcion’s week ended with good news for Cleveland. He cleared concussion protocol and will be available for Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, avoiding a missed game after the frightening scene at MetLife Stadium.

The No. 24 overall pick has 18 catches for 149 yards through five games. He managed one reception for 5 yards against the Jets before leaving with the injury.

In Concepcion’s absence, Isaiah Bond has his best game of the season but also some glaring drops. Quarterback Deshaun Watson said receivers need to remain prepared if their number is called.

“All the guys are doing a great job of just trying to learn every position. You never know what’s going to go down, depending on the week and how the flow of the game is going to go. But if we all can just be on the same page and know the full game plan and not just one position, then it definitely presents itself better,” Watson said. “But IB (Isaiah Bond) and all the guys are doing a good job of just making sure that we’re all learning the whole concept. So regardless if your number’s called, you haven’t played that position all year or all week, you’re ready for those opportunities.”

Concepcion’s return gives Watson another option as Cleveland tries to rebound from a loss that ended its three-game winning streak. The Browns enter Sunday at 3-2, one game behind the 4-1 Ravens.

A victory would move Cleveland into a tie for first place in the AFC North.