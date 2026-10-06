Former Browns Edge Rusher Lands With Steelers: Report

Defensive end K.J. Henry has bounced around the NFL over his four-year career. His journey through the league has included two stops with the Cleveland Browns.

Henry will now begin his third stint with one of Cleveland’s division rivals — the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning the Steelers added Henry to their practice squad.

“The Steelers are signing DE KJ Henry to the practice squad after his workout yesterday,” wrote Garafolo. “Henry was impressing with the 49ers in camp before an injury cut his summer short.”

Henry’s most recent appearance in an NFL regular season game was with the Browns last season. During Week 14, which was his only appearance in the 2025 regular season, he played five special teams snaps for Cleveland.

In that game, he didn’t register any statistics.

Henry experienced his first stint with the Browns in the summer of 2025. Cleveland claimed the defensive end off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles early in training camp.

Henry didn’t make the team’s roster, but the Browns signed him to their practice squad. After two weeks, Cleveland released him, and Henry landed back with the Eagles.

In November, the Browns brought him back on the practice squad. He made his Week 14 appearance as a practice squad elevation.

The Washington Commanders selected Henry at No. 137 overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s appeared in regular season games with the Browns, Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys.

Ex-Browns DE K.J. Henry Signs With Steelers Practice Squad: Report

Getty Former Cleveland Browns defensive end K.J. Henry is back with the Pittsburgh Steelers according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

Incredibly, Henry’s multiple stints with the Browns and Steelers have all occurred since the start of last season.

After the Browns released Henry in September 2025, the defensive end lasted just a week with the Eagles. He then signed with the Steelers practice squad. Following a few weeks in Pittsburgh, Henry came back to Cleveland to finish the season.

In January, though, the Steelers signed Henry to a futures contract. At the conclusion of the team’s offseason workouts, the Steelers then cut Henry, who went on to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

As a rookie in 2023, Henry started three contests, playing 10 games, with the Commanders. He posted 19 combined tackles, including four for loss. He also registered 1.5 sacks and two pass defenses.

However, the Commanders didn’t keep him for a second season. That started Henry’s journey around the league, which began with the Bengals, Cowboys and Eagles. Henry appeared in two games each for Cincinnati and Dallas.

The defensive end never appeared in a game for Philadelphia, but he won a Super Bowl with the club as a practice squad player.

The defensive end is back in Pittsburgh after the Steelers lost Derrick Harmon against the Browns on Thursday. The Steelers placed Harmon on injured reserve Monday.

Henry likely won’t be a direct replacement for Harmon. But Harmon will miss the next four games, including the Week 8 rematch between the Browns and Steelers.