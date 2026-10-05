Cleveland Browns Linked to Exploring ‘Outside Options’ Amid Injuries

The Cleveland Browns could be looking to pull off a trade to bolster their roster.

Cleveland is coming off a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. However, the Browns have some key injuries to the defensive line and could look to make a move.

Cleveland will go on the road to play the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 5 NFL action.

Cleveland Browns Expected to Make a Move

The Browns have some key injuries to the defensive line, as Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr. both suffered injuries.

Graham’s injury status is a major one to monitor, but with both banged up, Browns insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic urges the team to make a trade for a defensive tackle.

“The Browns will have to explore outside options at defensive tackle before they return to practice Tuesday,” Jackson wrote. “The team could eventually make a practice squad addition, perhaps try to sign a player from another team’s practice squad, or even pursue a trade if both Hall and Graham are expected to miss time. The Browns have 11 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, including extra selections in Rounds 4, 5 and 7.”

Cleveland does have some internal options, but Jackson believes external options are more likely.

“Defensive tackle Kalia Davis is eligible to be activated from IR as soon as this week, though there’s no immediate indication that he’s healthy,” Jackson added. “Davis was injured on the first day of full training camp in July. The Browns are currently carrying two defensive tackles on their practice squad, Sam Kamara and Zion Logue.”

The Browns could promote Kamara or Logue, but with how well Cleveland is playing, trading for a veteran defensive tackle makes sense.

Mason Graham Injury Update

The Browns could be without star defensive tackle Mason Graham for the foreseeable future.

Cleveland sent out a press release that revealed Graham suffered an MCL and ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week.

“An MRI performed at University Hospitals showed that Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham sustained an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain in last night’s 27-24 victory over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. The Browns medical staff will evaluate his return on a week-to-week basis,” the press release read.

Graham has recorded 15 tackles and 4 sacks this season, and the defensive tackle has been a major part of the Browns’ defensive success. Cleveland selected Graham fifth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.