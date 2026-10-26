Browns Give Update on Mason Graham After Injury Scare

The Cleveland Browns got Mason Graham back on the field against the Tennessee Titans, but getting him back at full strength will take longer.

Graham briefly limped off during Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans, raising concern in his first game since suffering knee and ankle injuries earlier this month. He returned a few plays later, and Monken expects the second-year defensive tackle to keep improving while playing through some discomfort.

“It’s going to be sore for a while. He fought like hell to get back. It’s going to be a while before he’s back to 100 percent,” Monken said. “Guy loves to play, loves his teammates. He did everything to get back.”

Monken called Graham a “warrior” and expects his conditioning to improve over the coming weeks. The update followed an uneasy moment early in the fourth quarter in Nashville. Graham stayed down and left the field looking uncomfortable, but was able to rejoin the defense.

Mason Graham’s Return Followed Two-Game Absence

Graham’s latest scare came less than a month after he left Cleveland’s October 1 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury. He subsequently missed games against the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens while recovering from MCL and ankle sprains.

He progressed to full participation in practice Friday and entered the Tennessee game without an injury designation.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that are wired the right way,” Monken said ahead of the matchup. “That says a lot about them, and how much they enjoy playing with their teammates and being on the field together and not wanting to let their brother down and getting out there and doing whatever they can to get back.

“Being connected helps with that. Winning helps that. Having a strong coaching staff that supports the players, and it’s all of the above, but it says a lot about the players themselves.”

Cleveland had been working through other absences on the interior, too. Mike Hall Jr. missed the Titans game with an ankle injury, and the Browns elevated Sam Kamara from the practice squad to help fill out the rotation.

Browns Need Mason Graham’s Impact on Defensive Front

Graham had already shown why Cleveland was eager to get him back. He recorded four sacks in the first three games, a sharp jump from the half-sack he posted as a rookie.

The No. 5 pick in the 2025 draft started all 17 games last season and finished with 49 tackles. His early production this year gave the Browns another interior pass-rushing threat alongside Maliek Collins, who recently agreed to a two-year, $30 million extension.

Graham’s return did not prevent another rough start for the defense Sunday. Tennessee jumped ahead 14-0, and running back Tony Pollard finished with 129 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Pollard’s final score tied the game with 58 seconds remaining before Cleveland answered with the winning field-goal drive.

The victory pushed the Browns to 5-2, with a road matchup against Pittsburgh next.