NFL Called to Ban Jets Player After Dirty Hit vs. Browns

A penalty wasn’t enough for some fans after Minkah Fitzpatrick’s helmet-to-helmet hit knocked Cleveland Browns rookie receiver KC Concepcion out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Fitzpatrick committed two personal fouls against Concepcion on the same possession, first pulling off his helmet on a facemask penalty before delivering the hit that left the receiver down on the turf. Cleveland ruled Concepcion out with a head injury.

The sequence prompted some fans to demand that the NFL take the strongest possible action against the veteran safety.

“NFL — ban Minka Fitzpatrick. He is a dirty player. Ended Nick Chubbs career with a dirty hit and now head hunting browns receivers. Player safety should be priority 1,” one fan said.

Others questioned why Fitzpatrick continued to get opportunities after another damaging encounter with a Browns player. Fitzpatrick previously played with the Steelers.

“I’m done watching Fitzpatrick trying to end Browns players careers. Do something about this,” another fan said.

“Honest question, how is that dirt bag Minkah Fitzpatrick still employed by the NFL?? HOW?!” another added.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Hit Revives Nick Chubb Anger

The references to Chubb stem from Cleveland’s September 2023 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fitzpatrick’s low tackle left the Browns running back with a severe knee injury and a career-altering recovery.

For some fans, seeing Fitzpatrick involved in another frightening injury was enough to renew those grievances.

“Ban Minkah Fitzpatrick from the sport. Not only did he end Nick Chubb’s career. Ripped off KC Concepcions helmet and hit him helmet to helmet 4 plays later. Absolutely disgusting,” another fan said.

Chubb returned against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 20, 2024, scoring a touchdown in his first game in 398 days. The always measured Browns running back also declined to blame Fitzpatrick when asked about the tackle during his rehabilitation.

“I don’t think it’s a dirty hit at all. I’m not blaming him. It’s part of the game,” Chubb said in June 2024.

But Fitzpatrick’s reputation extends beyond his actions against the Browns. Sunday’s hit on Concepcion drew a penalty for contact with a defenseless receiver, adding to the frustration over Fitzpatrick’s earlier facemask on the same drive.

Browns Rule Out KC Concepcion After Scary Scene

Concepcion was attempting to catch a pass from Deshaun Watson when Fitzpatrick delivered the hit during Cleveland’s second possession.

The rookie went face down on the turf as medical personnel rushed onto the field. He eventually sat up, stood and walked to the locker room under his own power.

The Browns’ announcement came quickly: Concepcion would not return. He finished with one reception for five yards. Cleveland finished the possession with an Andre Szmyt field goal, cutting New York’s lead to 7-3.

Concepcion’s absence also forced an adjustment on special teams. Fellow rookie Denzel Boston handled a punt return in his place, leaving Cleveland to replace contributions from its first-round receiver in multiple phases.

The team’s initial announcement identified a head injury but did not provide a timetable for Concepcion’s return beyond Sunday.