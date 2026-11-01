Browns Face Calls for NFL Investigation Over Late-Game Actions

The Cleveland Browns’ frantic push for a late touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers drew ridicule from fans, with some even calling for an NFL investigation.

Pittsburgh had already removed Aaron Rodgers with a 27-6 lead, but Cleveland kept chasing the end zone. The Browns used their final timeout near the goal line, handed off to Quinshon Judkins and then scrambled to get another play off after he was stopped. A penalty in the closing seconds ended the game.

One fan questioned the urgency by pointing to the betting total.

“Something suspicious about the Browns trying to score when the over/under was 39. They need to investigate that,” one fan said.

“The over/under was 38.5 and the Browns tried to score a touchdown trailing 27-6 only to end the game with a penalty,” another added. “But hey, don’t believe your lying eyes.”

The reality is the Browns were searching for a silver lining to a miserable afternoon, but their frantic push for a late touchdown only invited more ridicule. With the outcome already settled, fans questioned Cleveland’s determination to dress up the final score against a division rival.

“Browns really tried to score a garbage time touchdown to feel better about themselves. How pathetic can they be,” one fan said.

“Browns acting like clowns rushing to try and score there being down 3 TDs. Putting players at risk for an injury to try and make the score look a little better,” a fan said.

Deshaun Watson’s Passing Numbers Mask Browns’ Struggles

Deshaun Watson finished with a season-high 324 yards on 27-of-39 passing, clearing 300 yards for the second consecutive week after throwing for 308 against Tennessee.

But the final line overstated how effective Cleveland’s offense had been. Much of Watson’s production came with the Browns trying to climb out of a three-score hole. Cleveland finished with two field goals and failed to score after halftime.

Watson was also sacked eight times, with Pittsburgh repeatedly disrupting an offense that struggled to sustain drives or finish scoring opportunities.

His afternoon began with an injury scare. Watson left on the opening possession after a high hit from safety Jaquan Brisker, remaining on the ground before heading to the medical tent. Shedeur Sanders briefly replaced him.

Watson returned for the next series but lost a fumble on a sack, giving Pittsburgh the possession that produced its first touchdown.

Even Cleveland’s more productive stretches ended without points. Early in the fourth quarter, a 37-yard completion to Harold Fannin Jr. set up first-and-goal at the 2. The Browns came away empty after a run and three incomplete passes.

Browns Lose Ground to Steelers in AFC North

The loss dropped Cleveland to 5-3 and lifted Pittsburgh to 6-2, putting the Steelers ahead of the Browns in the AFC North.

Cleveland had won the first meeting 27-24 and entered Sunday with a chance to complete a season sweep. Instead, the rivals split their two meetings, leaving the Browns without another head-to-head chance to close the gap.

Cleveland’s schedule continues with a trip to New Orleans on November 8, followed by a home game against Houston on November 15.

After their Week 11 bye, the Browns host Las Vegas on November 29 and Cincinnati on December 6, giving Cleveland three consecutive home games to respond to the setback in Pittsburgh.